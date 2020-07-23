2020 Conference Games That Will Have the Biggest Impact on the CFB Playoff

1 of 10

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

You're right. This isn't a conference game. Clemson is in the ACC and Notre Dame is an independent. Because of that technicality, we've decided to slot this colossal showdown at the bottom of our top 10.

But Notre Dame is basically in the ACC. In every other sport except for men's hockey (Big Ten), the Fighting Irish have been members of the ACC since 2013. Moreover, they play 4-6 games against ACC foes every football season, and the ACC has already said it will try to keep its Notre Dame games on the 2020 calendar even in the event of a decision to play a "conference-only" season.

Assuming this game does happen, it is probably the most important of the entire season.

Clemson is probably going to open the season ranked No. 1, and this is its only game against an opponent all but guaranteed to appear in the preseason AP Top 25. Win at Notre Dame and the Tigers at least have one "Hey, look what we accomplished!" victory in what would likely be a third consecutive undefeated regular season. Lose at Notre Dame, though, and Clemson would have to really steamroll every other team on its schedule to have a compelling case for the CFP.

And now that the Big Ten and Pac-12 have canceled nonconference play—eliminating Notre Dame's scheduled games against Wisconsin, USC and Stanford—the Fighting Irish are essentially in the same boat. They'll likely be ranked somewhere in the Nos. 8-12 range to open the season, but Clemson is now the only opponent worth mentioning left on their schedule.

In theory, Notre Dame could beef up its strength of schedule by tacking on a decent SEC opponent or two. The Big Ten, Big 12 and Pac-12 all play a nine-game league schedule while the ACC and SEC typically play eight games. There hasn't been any official ruling about this, but it would make sense if both the ACC and SEC opt to allow one "bonus" game to get to nine; and Notre Dame could fill some of those voids. There were rumors of a possible Week 1 Alabama vs. Notre Dame showdown, but Alabama AD Greg Byrne tweeted on Saturday that's not happening.

Unless Notre Dame does add another marquee matchup, this Nov. 7 showdown is basically a "Loser Leaves Town" affair. The winner should be in great shape for the CFP, but it's hard to imagine any scenario in which the loser still finishes in the CFP Top Four.