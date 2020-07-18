2020 NBA 2K League Results: Jazz Clinch Playoff Berth with Win over Grizz Gaming

Bebeto Matthews/Associated Press

Jazz Gaming has remained one of the premier squads in the NBA 2K League all season, and it finally has a spot in the playoffs to prove it.

With a victory over Grizz Gaming (7-7) that required a full three games Friday, Utah (11-2) became the second team to clinch a postseason berth this year and has taken over sole possession of second place in the standings, breaking a tie between the Jazz, Wizards DG, Warriors Gaming Squad and Mavs Gaming for the time being.

Utah now trails Raptors Uprising GC (13-0) by just two games at the conclusion of Week 10.

Here's how the rest of the action looked Friday.

NBA 2K League Results:

T-Wolves Gaming vs. Blazer5 Gaming: Postponed

76ers GC def. Hawks Talon GC: 85-67, 67-48

Heat Check Gaming def. Cavs Legion GC: 79-54, 58-81, 71-64

Jazz Gaming def. Grizz Gaming: 69-74, 86-67, 60-59

Recap

Game 3 between the Jazz and Grizz proved one of the most intense this year, and it took a buzzer-beating jumper in the paint to end it.

With 4.9 seconds left, and Utah in possession down by one, Jazz guard Splashy took an inbound pass and quickly found Lotty cutting to the paint. Three dribbles later, Lotty had sliced through the Grizz defense and found himself open for a quick shot that sank with only 0.7 seconds remaining to stun Memphis.

Given where the evening started, it was hardly the ending either team imagined.

The Grizz nearly pulled off an upset against Utah, taking a 1-0 lead with a Game 1 victory despite Splashy posting 40 points.

The opening round loss only seemed to kick the guard into a higher gear as he came back with one of the most dominant performances of Week 10 in Game 2, scoring 52 points on 19-of-30 shooting including 11-of-15 from behind the arc.

That set up Round 3 and Lotty's heroics. Splashy and Lotty combined for 35 points and seven assists with center Ria nearly pulling off a double-double (nine points, 10 rebounds).

It was the second matchup of the night to go the full three games after Heat Check Gaming (4-8) defeated Cavs Legion GC (4-6) earlier Friday evening.

After Miami handed Cleveland a 25-point loss in Game 1, the Cavs quickly flipped things around with a 23-point win in Game 2.

Four Cleveland players reached double-figures scoring as guard Doza paced the club with 38 points in Game 2, but it was center oLarry who put on the biggest show, notching a triple-double with 10 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists.

The big man continued to dominate the paint in Game 3 (23 points, 14 rebounds), but Cleveland couldn't keep up with Miami coming out of halftime, allowing the Heat to pull away heading into the fourth quarter with a six-point lead that proved more than enough.

Miami's backcourt of GlennRatty and TBShiftay combined for 42 points, while center Hotshot tried his best to pull off a triple-double of his own, finishing with 10 points, 15 rebounds and 7 assists.

The 76ers (6-8) pulled off the evening's only sweep, making quick work of Hawks Talon (4-8).

Both games were pretty much decided heading into the fourth quarter, with Philadelphia's Radiant shouldering most of the work.

In two games, he combined for 74 points and 19 assists, scoring only 18 fewer points than the entire Atlanta roster was able to muster in Game 2.