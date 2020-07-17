Washington NFL Owner Dan Snyder Gives Statement on Sexual Harassment Allegations

Manuel Balce Ceneta/Associated Press

Dan Snyder, owner of Washington's NFL franchise, issued a statement after 15 women said they were sexually harassed during their time as team employees by members within the organization.

In an official press release, Snyder said the "behavior described in yesterday's Washington Post article has no place in our franchise or society" and vowed to "institute new policies and procedures" after an independent investigation into the allegations is completed:



