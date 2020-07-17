Washington NFL Owner Dan Snyder Gives Statement on Sexual Harassment Allegations

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 17, 2020

Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder speaks to the media during a news conference, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2009, in Ashburn, Va. The Washington Redskins overhauled their front office Thursday morning, hiring Bruce Allen as general manager after the resignation of Vinny Cerrato. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Manuel Balce Ceneta/Associated Press

Dan Snyder, owner of Washington's NFL franchise, issued a statement after 15 women said they were sexually harassed during their time as team employees by members within the organization. 

In an official press release, Snyder said the "behavior described in yesterday's Washington Post article has no place in our franchise or society" and vowed to "institute new policies and procedures" after an independent investigation into the allegations is completed:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

 

