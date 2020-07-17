NFC Exec: Chargers' Derwin James Compares to Tyrann Mathieu with LB Build

Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James has made a profound impact on the field in just 21 regular-season games over two seasons, even warranting comparisons to another star player at the position.

In a ranking of the top 10 safeties heading into the 2020 season, one NFC executive told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that James plays the game like Kansas City Chiefs star Tyrann Mathieu.

"I'd call him modern multidimensional," the executive said. "He's like the Honey Badger, only built more like a linebacker with serious speed."

