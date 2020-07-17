NFC Exec: Chargers' Derwin James Compares to Tyrann Mathieu with LB Build

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 17, 2020

Los Angeles Chargers free safety Derwin James (33) during warm-ups before the start of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James has made a profound impact on the field in just 21 regular-season games over two seasons, even warranting comparisons to another star player at the position. 

In a ranking of the top 10 safeties heading into the 2020 season, one NFC executive told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that James plays the game like Kansas City Chiefs star Tyrann Mathieu. 

"I'd call him modern multidimensional," the executive said. "He's like the Honey Badger, only built more like a linebacker with serious speed."

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.    

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Dan Snyder Releases Statement

    Washington owner supports ‘unbiased investigation’ by team-hired attorney following sexual harassment allegations

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Dan Snyder Releases Statement

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Jamal Adams Gets High Praise

    NFC Exec calls Jets safety the 2nd-best defensive player in the entire league (ESPN)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Jamal Adams Gets High Praise

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    UDFAs with Best Chance to Make a Final Roster

    8 rookie free agents who we think will be on an NFL roster Week 1

    Los Angeles Chargers logo
    Los Angeles Chargers

    UDFAs with Best Chance to Make a Final Roster

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report

    What to Expect Out of Tyrod Taylor

    Los Angeles Chargers logo
    Los Angeles Chargers

    What to Expect Out of Tyrod Taylor

    Brian Cass
    via NFL Analysis Network