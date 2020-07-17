Virginia Gov. Urges NFL to Step in After 'Disturbing' Washington NFL Allegations

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam spoke out Friday after 15 women said they were sexually harassed while working for the Washington NFL franchise by former staffers under team owner Daniel Snyder.

According to Mark Maske of the Washington Post, Northam called the allegations "serious and disturbing," and added, "[NFL] Commissioner [Roger] Goodell needs to step in and get to the bottom of this, and quickly."

Will Hobson and Liz Clarke of the Washington Post released the initial report Thursday, which detailed the women's allegations that they faced sexual harassment and verbal abuse from staffers that include men from Snyder's "inner circle."

