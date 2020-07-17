NFL Could Take Action on Washington NFL Team's Sexual Harassment Investigation

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

The NFL announced Friday it will review findings of an independent investigation into alleged sexual harassment within the Washington franchise to determine whether it will punish the team.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network provided the update after Will Hobson and Liz Clarke of the Washington Post reported Thursday on 15 women who made allegations of harassment and abuse against current and former members of the organization:

