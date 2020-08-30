Report: Yannick Ngakoue, Vikings Agree to New Contract After Jaguars Trade

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The Jacksonville Jaguars have traded defensive end Yannick Ngakoue to the Minnesota Vikings for a second- and a conditional fifth-round pick.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the fifth-round pick can become a third-round selection if the Vikings win the Super Bowl and Ngakoue makes the Pro Bowl. It becomes a fourth-rounder if he makes the Pro Bowl.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, citing a source, reported "Ngakoue agreed to a 1-year contract worth a few million less than the tag."

It's been a long and arduous road for Ngakoue—who did not sign a franchise tender that the Jags placed on him in March—to land in Minnesota.



He expressed his displeasure with the Jags and desire for a trade numerous times, with a few examples below:

The 25-year-old Maryland product has 37.5 sacks, 14 forced fumbles (including an NFL-high six in 2017) and 85 quarterback hits in his four-year career. He's also been directly responsible for five defensive touchdowns, per Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com.

The one-time Pro Bowler also dominated on one of the better defenses of the decade with the 2017 Jags. Ngakoue racked up 12 of the team's 55 sacks and helped lead the franchise to the AFC Championship Game.

That era is over, however, as Minnesota adds a cornerstone piece to its defense.