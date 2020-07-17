Listen to Damian Lillard's New Single 'Home Team' Featuring Dreebo

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian "Dame D.O.L.L.A." Lillard dropped a new track Thursday called "Home Team," featuring Dreebo.

You can hear it below:

The athlete-turned-rapper game is full of missteps, but Lillard is arguably the best NBA player to do it, consistently dropping heat. If nothing else, his rap beef with Shaquille O'Neal was wildly entertaining.

As for the song itself, Lillard's YouTube page noted the following: "Family, friends and loyalty. Home Team is Dame's pledge to remain true to his belief in 'day ones over day millions.'"

There will be no home teams when Lillard returns to the court for the NBA's fanless restart at the Walt Disney World Resort. Lillard and his Trail Blazers teammates will be looking to make their way into postseason position, currently ninth in the Western Conference at 29-37.