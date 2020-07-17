Listen to Damian Lillard's New Single 'Home Team' Featuring Dreebo

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 17, 2020

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard passes the ball against the Phoenix Suns during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 6, 2020, in Phoenix. The Suns defeated the Trail Blazers 127-117. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian "Dame D.O.L.L.A." Lillard dropped a new track Thursday called "Home Team," featuring Dreebo.   

You can hear it below:

The athlete-turned-rapper game is full of missteps, but Lillard is arguably the best NBA player to do it, consistently dropping heat. If nothing else, his rap beef with Shaquille O'Neal was wildly entertaining. 

As for the song itself, Lillard's YouTube page noted the following: "Family, friends and loyalty. Home Team is Dame's pledge to remain true to his belief in 'day ones over day millions.'"

There will be no home teams when Lillard returns to the court for the NBA's fanless restart at the Walt Disney World Resort. Lillard and his Trail Blazers teammates will be looking to make their way into postseason position, currently ninth in the Western Conference at 29-37. 

Related

    D'Antoni: Harden Was 'Rusty for About 30 Seconds' in First Practice

    NBA logo
    NBA

    D'Antoni: Harden Was 'Rusty for About 30 Seconds' in First Practice

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Re-Drafting Blazers' Biggest Bust 🔮

    @ZBuckley goes back and fixes Portland's worst pick since 2000 ⬇️

    Portland Trail Blazers logo
    Portland Trail Blazers

    Re-Drafting Blazers' Biggest Bust 🔮

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    Zion Leaves Orlando Bubble

    Pelicans announce Williamson left campus for an 'urgent family medical matter,' Gentry says they'll respect Zion's privacy at this time

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Zion Leaves Orlando Bubble

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Desperation Trades 👀

    Moves to get the league's 10 worst teams to the playoffs in 2021

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Desperation Trades 👀

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report