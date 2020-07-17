MLB Summer Camp 2020: Highlighting Most Impressive Pitchers and Hitters

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Robbie Ray has to take advantage of the small amount of starts he earns in the 60-game Major League Baseball season to maximize his free-agent value.

The southpaw's performance during summer camp has set him up for as much success as one can have in a shortened campaign.

Ray told reporters he does not know if he has ever felt so good on the mound, per ArizonaSports.com's Kevin Zimmerman.

"I mean, honestly, the last two starts that I made have been pretty crisp. I don't know—I feel really good. I don't know if I've felt this good, honestly," Ray said. "Physically, mentally … this is as good as I've felt all-around."

Ray was a candidate to be acquired by a contending team at the 2019 trade deadline, but he eventually stayed in Arizona, where he finished with a 12-8 record and a career-best 235 strikeouts.

Despite playing for a non-contender, Ray has posted 33 victories in the last three seasons and has a trio of 200-strikeout seasons to his name.

Ray struck out 17 batters in 11 innings while allowing a single hit against his teammates in summer camp:

If he extends the preseason form into the regular season, Ray could once again be a trade deadline candidate.

Contenders may be more pressed to find a new starter if they are not satisfied with the performance of their rotation, and Arizona could get a return for the left-handed hurler before he becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Brandon Woodruff

Brandon Woodruff is in line to be the Opening Day starter for the Milwaukee Brewers.

The right-handed pitcher, who is coming off an 11-win season, struck out Christian Yelich on three occasions in a scrimmage Tuesday.

Woodruff admitted he is trying to take full advantage of the scrimmage, so he is ready for the opening series with the Chicago Cubs, per MLB.com's Adam McCalvy:

"I'm trying to come into camp right now as ready as I can. I look back to last year and it took me probably that first month to get going. Hopefully, I'm using these scrimmages and intrasquads to work the kinks out, and when the real games start, it's go time. I think I've done a good job doing that and hopefully, between these outings and the bullpens, I can get it going."

The extra preparation should help Woodruff avoid the rough start he went through 2019. In April, he produced a 5.17 ERA and conceded at least six hits in five of six appearances.

He dropped his ERA and increased his strikeout total as the season went on, but he does not have the luxury of waiting for his stuff to come alive in 2020.

The Brewers need a fast start since two of their first three series come against the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals, who are their main competition for the National League Central crown.

Carter Kieboom

The Washington Nationals should not experience a major drop off at third base with Carter Kieboom replacing Anthony Rendon.

The Rookie of the Year candidate will not be a fixture in the middle of the order, but he could be a valuable piece in the bottom third to flip the order over in the universal designated hitter era.

Kieboom's latest summer camp performance included a double off Daniel Hudson Wednesday, per Todd Dybas of NBC Sports Washington.

Kieboom noted at the start of the second preseason process that he is motivated to make the starting third base job his for a while, per MLB.com's Jessica Camerato.

"I'll be honest with you," Kieboom said. "The first thing that ran through my head was, 'Let's keep the job.' It's one thing to get one, but it's another thing to keep it and progress that way. That's kind of where my head's at right now."

The 22-year-old had a brief stint with 43 plate appearances for the Nationals in 2019. He hit 45 home runs and recorded an .847 OPS in four minor-league seasons.

Brian Anderson

Brian Anderson could be poised for another impressive power season, and he will have more help around him in the Miami Marlins lineup.

The third baseman mashed a career high 20 long balls in 2019. Miami manager Don Mattingly noted that Anderson's progress continues to stand out, per Max Marcovitch of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.