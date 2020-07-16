Ron Rivera: Washington NFL Team Needs 'Open Door Policy with No Retribution'

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Ron Rivera, the head coach of Washington's football team, responded to the Washington Post's report Thursday that 15 former female employees said they were sexually harassed and/or verbally abused by Washington scouts or people within team owner Daniel Snyder's inner circle.

"Biggest thing is that we have to move forward from this and make sure everybody understands we have policies that we will follow and that we have an open door policy with no retribution," Rivera said in a text message to ESPN's John Keim. "Plus my daughter works for the team and I sure as hell am not going to allow any of this!"

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

