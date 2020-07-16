Dennis Rodman's Father Philander Jr. Dies at Age 79

Tyler Conway
Featured Columnist
July 17, 2020

In this Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, photo, former NBA star Dennis Rodman is interviewed in Los Angeles. Rodman's spectacular personal highs and very public lows are the subject of the new ESPN
Damian Dovarganes/Associated Press

Philander Rodman Jr., the father of Basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman, died of prostate cancer Tuesday in the Philippines. 

He was 79.

Jasmine Rodman, Philander's granddaughter, confirmed the news on her Facebook page.

Philander, who reportedly fathered 29 children to 16 women, was estranged from Dennis for most of his life. The two reconciled in 2012 when Dennis made a trip to the Philippines.

"I don't hate the guy that brought me into this world," Dennis Rodman said, per Philip Matel of ESPN. "The fact is, if I saw him, I'll just tell him, 'You know, you're a friend of mine.'"

Philander, a member of the United States Air Force, settled in the Philippines for the final 50 years of his life. He spent his life in the country as the owner of a burger restaurant. 

