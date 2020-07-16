Schefter: Washington NFL Team Source 'Strongly' Denies Rumor of Paying off Refs

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday there are strong denials to "wild internet speculation" that Washington's football team bribed NFL officials:

Earlier on Thursday, Schefter noted The Washington Post is prepping a story about the culture inside Washington's organization as a number of high-ranking employees have recently left the franchise.

The story, which was published shortly after Schefter's report, does not include any references to payments to referees, instead focusing on more than a decade of sexual harassment and unwelcome advances inside team offices toward at least 15 female former employees interviewed by the Post.

Ahead of the article written by Will Hobson and Liz Clarke, Washington retained D.C. attorney Beth Wilkinson to "conduct a thorough independent review of this entire matter and help the team set new employee standards for the future.”

"While we do not speak to specific employee situations publicly," the team told the Post, "when new allegations of conduct are brought forward that are contrary to these policies, we address them promptly."

In a separate story, Mark Maske, Les Carpenter and Clark reported three minority owners of the Washington football team are attempting to sell their stakes in the team. The decision comes, in part, over concerns about working with majority owner Daniel Snyder.