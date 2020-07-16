Report: Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez, Kraft Agree on Citi Field Development

Matt Sayles/Associated Press

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez, along with other partners in their ownership group looking to buy the New York Mets, met with New England Patriots owners Robert and Jonathan Kraft last week to discuss a partnership.

Thornton McEnery of the New York Post reported Rodriguez, Lopez and the Krafts discussed developing the area around Citi Field, which is among the reasons the power couple is interested in purchasing the struggling MLB franchise.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.