Boxer Travell Mazion Dies at Age 24 in Car Crash

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 16, 2020

Boxing gloves lay on a table during the Brigade Boxing Championships at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., Friday, Feb. 28, 2014. The academy has offered boxing since 1865, both as a club sport as well as a required part of the physical education program. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Boxer Travell Mazion died on Wednesday at the age of 24 in a car crash in Austin, Texas. 

Golden Boy Promotions issued a statement confirming Mazion's death:

Oscar De La Hoya, CEO of Golden Boy Promotions, issued a statement on Twitter:   

Per the Austin-Travis County EMS (h/t Howie Kussoy of the New York Post), three people were involved in the accident, with one pronounced "deceased on scene," a second suffering "serious potentially life-threatening injuries," and a third airlifted from the scene with "critical life-threatening injuries."

Mazion turned pro in April 2013, three months before his 18th birthday. The Texas native went 17-0 in his career with 13 knockouts. 

His final fight was a 58-second knockout victory over Fernando Castaneda on Jan. 11 at the Alamodome to win the WBC-NABF super welterweight title.  

