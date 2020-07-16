Boxer Travell Mazion Dies at Age 24 in Car Crash

Boxer Travell Mazion Dies at Age 24 in Car CrashJuly 16, 2020
Boxer Travell Mazion died on Wednesday at the age of 24 in a car crash in Austin, Texas.
Golden Boy Promotions issued a statement confirming Mazion's death:
Golden Boy @GoldenBoyBoxing
We at Golden Boy are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of @black_magic92. He was a kind, charismatic young man who lit up every room he walked into and brought excitement to fans inside the ring. We send our heartfelt prayers and thoughts to his family. May he R.I.P. 🙏🕊️ https://t.co/CLmkU7lkf9
Oscar De La Hoya, CEO of Golden Boy Promotions, issued a statement on Twitter:
Oscar De La Hoya @OscarDeLaHoya
I am still in disbelief. @black_magic92 you left us far too soon! Nice, young man with all the talent in the world. Not only did our sport take a huge hit with losing you but the world lost a good one. You are forever Golden. My heart & prayers are with you & your family champ. https://t.co/oFkUi0yyQb
Per the Austin-Travis County EMS (h/t Howie Kussoy of the New York Post), three people were involved in the accident, with one pronounced "deceased on scene," a second suffering "serious potentially life-threatening injuries," and a third airlifted from the scene with "critical life-threatening injuries."
Mazion turned pro in April 2013, three months before his 18th birthday. The Texas native went 17-0 in his career with 13 knockouts.
His final fight was a 58-second knockout victory over Fernando Castaneda on Jan. 11 at the Alamodome to win the WBC-NABF super welterweight title.
Mike Tyson to Fight Jaws for Discovery Channel's Shark Week