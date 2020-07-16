Boxer Travell Mazion Dies at Age 24 in Car Crash

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Boxer Travell Mazion died on Wednesday at the age of 24 in a car crash in Austin, Texas.

Golden Boy Promotions issued a statement confirming Mazion's death:

Oscar De La Hoya, CEO of Golden Boy Promotions, issued a statement on Twitter:

Per the Austin-Travis County EMS (h/t Howie Kussoy of the New York Post), three people were involved in the accident, with one pronounced "deceased on scene," a second suffering "serious potentially life-threatening injuries," and a third airlifted from the scene with "critical life-threatening injuries."

Mazion turned pro in April 2013, three months before his 18th birthday. The Texas native went 17-0 in his career with 13 knockouts.

His final fight was a 58-second knockout victory over Fernando Castaneda on Jan. 11 at the Alamodome to win the WBC-NABF super welterweight title.