Grizzlies' Ja Morant on NBA's 'Snitch Line': I 'Ain't Saying Nothing'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 16, 2020

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts after an assist in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
Brandon Dill/Associated Press

It doesn't sound like Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant intends to take advantage of the NBA's anonymous hotline used to provide information about players who may be in violation of the Florida campus rules. 

Asked by reporters about the tip line, Morant essentially pleaded the fifth: "I didn't see nothing, I didn't hear nothing, and ain't saying nothing." 

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

