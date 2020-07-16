Grizzlies' Ja Morant on NBA's 'Snitch Line': I 'Ain't Saying Nothing'

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

It doesn't sound like Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant intends to take advantage of the NBA's anonymous hotline used to provide information about players who may be in violation of the Florida campus rules.

Asked by reporters about the tip line, Morant essentially pleaded the fifth: "I didn't see nothing, I didn't hear nothing, and ain't saying nothing."

