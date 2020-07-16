Report: NBA 'Snitch Line' Mostly Used for Players Not Wearing Mask, Distancing

Players and coaches are already using the "snitch line" set up by the NBA to call out those violating protocols inside the Orlando bubble, and most calls so far have been for not wearing masks or keeping six feet of social distance, according to Joe Vardon of The Athletic.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Tuesday multiple calls have been placed, and some players have reportedly received warnings for violations.

Among those getting a warning was Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard, who said someone had told on him for not wearing a mask, per Brandon Robinson.

   

   

