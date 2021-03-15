    Ex-Patriots OL Joe Thuney Agrees to Reported 5-Year, $80M Contract with Chiefs

    KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 20: Rex Burkhead #34 of the New England Patriots celebrates with nn62#2after scoring the game-winning touchdown to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime during the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 20, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Patriots defeated the Chiefs 37-31. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
    Patrick Smith/Getty Images

    Star guard Joe Thuney reportedly signed a five-year, $80 million deal with the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

    One pretty important player in Kansas City was happy to see the news:

    Thuney, 28, played on a $14.7 million franchise tag in the 2020 season after the sides couldn't come to terms on a long-term deal. That left four options going forward:

    • A trade before the 2020 trade deadline (didn't materialize).
    • A long-term extension.
    • Thuney playing on the franchise tag again in 2021, which would come to around $17-18 million. 
    • Thuney signing elsewhere as a restricted free agent. 

    Instead, it looks as though Thuney will be playing for Kansas City next season.

    Thuney has emerged as one of the better guards in football. In 2019, Pro Football Focus ranked him as the 91st best player in football. The Patriots have had a lot of roster turnover in the past two years, and you can now add Thuney to the list of high-profile departures. 

    Instead, he'll be expected to help anchor Kansas City's offensive line for the foreseeable future. He didn't come cheap, but his burgeoning status as one of the game's top guards made acquiring him a smart move for the Chiefs.

