NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Derrick Rose, Pistons, Knicks

Although Derrick Rose is no longer in the prime of his career, he's proved in recent years that he's still a solid NBA player. And that includes this season, his first with the Detroit Pistons.

Now 31, Rose averaged 18.1 points and 5.6 assists in 50 games (15 starts) for the Pistons in 2019-20. Those were his best numbers in each of those stats since he averaged 21.8 points and 7.9 assists per game during the 2011-12 season.

No matter how well Rose plays, though, it may be difficult for Detroit to quickly return to being a contender in the Eastern Conference. The Pistons are among the eight teams not playing in the 2019-20 season restart in Orlando, Florida, and they are amid a rebuild in which they don't have all the pieces in place.

Rose is only signed with Detroit through the end of the 2020-21 season, and it seems likely that at this point in his career he wants to play for a team that can contend for a championship. If that's the case, could the Pistons trade him next season before losing him in free agency and getting no return?

"I think the odds are in favor of Rose being traded, but that's assuming he has a similar season to what he had this past year," The Athletic's James L. Edwards III recently wrote. "... If he's productive and looks as if he can still help a contender, my gut tells me Detroit will trade him for whatever assets it can get."

However, Edwards also noted that Rose's health will factor into whether the Pistons can trade him. Injuries have affected Rose throughout his career, and he hasn't played more than 66 games in a season since 2010-11—his MVP campaign.

But if Rose is healthy and playing well, it would make sense for Detroit to move him at the trade deadline.

Knicks Could Be 'Aggressive' in Trade Pursuit

Get ready for a busy offseason, New York Knicks fans, as rumors suggest there could be plenty of roster changes ahead of the 2020-21 season.

With new president Leon Rose leading the way and a new head coach soon to be named, the changes have started at the top. Before the end of the year, there could be some new names listed on their roster of players too.

Some of those moves could involve trades, per SNY's Ian Begley, and not just for young players the team could build around.

"In general, my guess is that Rose and the Knicks will be aggressive in pursuing trades for young, talented players if the opportunity presents itself," Begley recently wrote. "I'd also guess that the club will have a significant number of veterans on the roster next season, in part, in an effort to surround the younger players with knowledge and experience."

Another way New York will add to its roster is via the NBA draft. And there's been plenty of recent buzz about point guard LaMelo Ball's interest in playing for the Knicks. But until the draft lottery takes place, Begley said it's unclear whether New York would trade up in order to acquire Ball.

"We know that some teams believe LaMelo Ball and his circle would prefer to land in New York," Begley wrote. "The Knicks had Ball as the top point guard on their board weeks ago. We don't know if the club is open to trading up to acquire the guard."

Whether or not that's one of the moves New York makes this offseason, there will be plenty of news surrounding the team when the draft and free-agency period arrive.