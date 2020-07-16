2020 NBA 2K League Results: Warriors, Wizards Gaming Excel in Week 10

Steven Freeman/Getty Images

Wizards District Gaming (10-2) and Warriors Gaming Squad (10-3) continued their strong seasons on Wednesday with sweeps of Pacers Gaming and Bucks Gaming, respectively.

Raptors Uprising GC (12-0) remains the undisputed best team so far this year, but it's starting to get a bit more crowded at the top of the standings with the Wizards and Warriors both nestled inside the top four.

Grizz Gaming versus Nets GC was the only series to go a full three games on Night 2 of Week 10, with the Grizz pulling off a decisive victory in Game 3.

Here's a look at how the evening played out.

NBA 2K League Results

Magic Gaming def. Heatcheck Gaming: 81-65, 80-64

Grizz Gaming def. Nets GC: 72-80, 64-52, 90-69

Wizards DG def. Pacers Gaming: 86-68, 76-63

Warriors GS def Bucks Gaming: 74-73, 79-53

Recap

What started out as a promising night for Heat Check (3-8) deflated after halftime of Game 1 against the Magic (5-9).

After taking a 35-27 lead into the break, Orlando outscored Miami 23-16 in the third quarter and 31-14 in the fourth behind 43 points from point guard Reizey.

The guard topped himself in Game 2 with 53 points and five assists on 22-of-33 shooting from the field. Center DT added 14 points, 15 rebounds, six assists and five steals to help secure the sweep.

Miami simply couldn't keep pace.

Things began a bit better for the Nets, who stole Game 1 from Memphis (7-6), but things quickly changed in the final two games.

Pount guard Vandi went off for 27 points and eight assists in Game 2 after scoring 47 points in Game 1's losing effort. Vandi dialed back his shooting and worked to get his teammates more involved on offense in the middle match but was able to carry the team to victory in Game 3 with 54 points, seven assists and four steals while forwards Jrod (11 points) and GOOFY757 (13 points, 19 boards) reached double-digit scoring.

In Games 1 and 3, the Nets (7-6) had at least four starters score in double figures, but by the clinching round, there was little they could do to stop Vandi.

The most competitive series of the evening still found a way to end in a blowout.

In the second half of the evening, guards JBM and Just_Awkward carried the Wizards with a combined 56 points and 12 assists. Despite the Pacers' balanced attack on offense, Washington still won by nearly 30 points, posting frames of 20 or more points in the second, third and fourth quarters while Indiana never scored more than 19 in any period.

The same went for Game 2, which ended just as quickly with four Wizards reaching double figures. This time, it was forward ReeseDaGod leading the way with JBM as the duo tallied 44 combined points in the win.

Bobby Buckets recorded double-doubles at center in each game for the Pacers (4-8), giving the team a bright spot moving forward.

The most shocking sweep of the night came at the detriment of Bucks Gaming (6-6), a team that rarely has trouble scoring but found itself stymied by the Warriors.

At one point this season, the Bucks set a league record with 110 points, but they couldn't crack 75 in either game against Golden State.

After scoring 33 points in the first quarter of Game 1—giving the team an 11-point lead—Milwaukee began to fall apart, letting the Warriors ride an 8-2 fourth-quarter run to a one-point victory.

Things got even worse in Game 2 with Golden State outscoring the Bucks 59-30 in quarters two and three combined.

Warriors guard CB13 notched 28 points and 13 assists in the win while center Slaughter finished with 10 points and 16 boards.