Chris Jericho and the Real Winners and Losers from AEW's Fight for the Fallen

0 of 6

Photo courtesy of AEW

For two weeks All Elite Wrestling presented Fyter Fest, pay-per-view caliber cards featuring all the brand's top stars in competitive matches. All the top stars, that is, with one major exception—AEW champion Jon Moxley.

The former Dean Ambrose was forced to miss his appearance after his wife, WWE announcer Renee Young, tested positive for COVID-19. But if we've learned anything about AEW in the year its been a part of our lives, its that owner Tony Khan will move mountains to make sure fans get what they want.

Enter Fight for the Fallen.

After back-to-back extravaganzas, it might have been nice for AEW to take a breath and deliver a throw away show to allow talent to regain their equilibrium. Instead, they built a stellar card around Moxley's much anticipated match with Brian Cage, creating a third show on free cable every bit as good as the pay wrestling offered anywhere else on the planet.

Fyter Fest was a tough act to follow—but Fight for the Fallen somehow managed to usurp it, featuring the kind of incredible bell-to-bell action no one else in pro wrestling can match.

It was a big win for AEW generally. But not everyone can truly be a winner, even on a card this good. Some, even those who had their shoulders pinned to the mat, emerged more compelling than ever. Others, sometimes despite being the official winner, lost ground.

Click along as we break down the Real Winners and Losers from AEW's Fight for the Fallen.