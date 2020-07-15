Report: Yankees' DJ LeMahieu Likely to Return This Week After COVID-19 Protocol

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

New York Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu is reportedly set to rejoin the team this week.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported the news Wednesday.

On July 4, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said LeMahieu tested positive for COVID-19 even though he was asymptomatic, according to James Wagner of the New York Times. The second baseman isolated at home as a result but appears ready to join the team heading into the shortened 60-game season.

Brendan Kuty of NJ.com noted Tyler Wade was the "clear favorite" to play second base if LeMahieu is not ready by Opening Day, although the team also tried out third baseman Gio Urshela there at times during practice.

LeMahieu is a three-time All-Star and three-time Gold Glover who won a batting title in 2016 on the Colorado Rockies and a Silver Slugger last year for the Yankees.

He finished fourth in American League MVP voting in 2019 behind a slash line of .327/.375/.518 to go with 26 home runs and 102 RBI over 145 games. He was a major force in the lineup, which was especially important because the team dealt with so many injuries last year.

Without him, the Yankees might not have won the American League East.

He will look to help lead New York to another division crown in 2020 whenever he's ready to return to the field. The Yankees will start their season on July 23 against the defending champion Washington Nationals.