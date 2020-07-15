Tiger Woods Drawing More Bets Than Any Golfer to Win Memorial Tournament

Blake SchusterAnalyst IJuly 16, 2020

Tiger Woods hits out of a bunker on the 15th hole during a practice round for the Memorial golf tournament, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Dublin, Ohio. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings/Associated Press

While Tiger Woods gets ready to make his first PGA appearance since February, bettors are lining up to cash in on the Memorial Tournament long shot. 

According to ESPN's David Purdum, more bets have been placed on Woods to win this weekend than any other golfer at multiple sportsbooks. 

The 44-year-old is listed at +2000 (bet $100 to win $2,000) at Caesars Palace as he returns from a five-month hiatus. Woods has won the Memorial on five occasions, but after an extended layoff, he'll need to pull off some of his old magic early on to run away with the 2020 edition. 

Last week's Workday Charity Open, held at the same course as the Memorial, saw Collin Morikawa win a playoff against Justin Thomas after the two finished Sunday at 19 under.

While the course is expected to play different this week, the stacked field means Woods will need to go low to have a shot. 

Bleacher Report's Lockytown podcast calls Woods one of the best outright bets available along with Jon Rahm (+2000) and Brooks Koepka (+2000). 

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Bryson DeChambeau (+1000) is Caesars' odds-on favorite to win the Memorial. DeChambeau took last weekend's tournament off after winning the Rocket Mortgage Challenge in Detroit on July 5.

Related

    Dustin Johnson Isn't Afraid of Bulked-Up DeChambeau

    'I feel like if I’m playing my game, [Bryson] can hit it as far as he wants to, and I don’t think he’s going to beat me'

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Dustin Johnson Isn't Afraid of Bulked-Up DeChambeau

    Golf
    via Golf

    Podcast: @BR_Betting Memorial Locks 🔒

    @brmikeylocks and @Vernstradamus are FIRED up for The Memorial this week. Plus @CashoutKingJ joins to explain his $1 MILLION win on golf betting

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Podcast: @BR_Betting Memorial Locks 🔒

    Apple Podcasts
    via Apple Podcasts

    Tiger Praises Black Lives Matter: 'A Movement and Change Is Fantastic'

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Tiger Praises Black Lives Matter: 'A Movement and Change Is Fantastic'

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Memorial Tournament: Odds, Tee Times and Predictions

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Memorial Tournament: Odds, Tee Times and Predictions

    Joe Tansey
    via Bleacher Report