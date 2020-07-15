Tiger Woods Drawing More Bets Than Any Golfer to Win Memorial Tournament

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

While Tiger Woods gets ready to make his first PGA appearance since February, bettors are lining up to cash in on the Memorial Tournament long shot.

According to ESPN's David Purdum, more bets have been placed on Woods to win this weekend than any other golfer at multiple sportsbooks.

The 44-year-old is listed at +2000 (bet $100 to win $2,000) at Caesars Palace as he returns from a five-month hiatus. Woods has won the Memorial on five occasions, but after an extended layoff, he'll need to pull off some of his old magic early on to run away with the 2020 edition.

Last week's Workday Charity Open, held at the same course as the Memorial, saw Collin Morikawa win a playoff against Justin Thomas after the two finished Sunday at 19 under.

While the course is expected to play different this week, the stacked field means Woods will need to go low to have a shot.

Bleacher Report's Lockytown podcast calls Woods one of the best outright bets available along with Jon Rahm (+2000) and Brooks Koepka (+2000).

Bryson DeChambeau (+1000) is Caesars' odds-on favorite to win the Memorial. DeChambeau took last weekend's tournament off after winning the Rocket Mortgage Challenge in Detroit on July 5.