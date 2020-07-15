Del Mar Cancels Weekend Horse Races After 15 Jockeys Test Positive for COVID-19

Denis Poroy/Associated Press

The Del Mar racetrack canceled all events scheduled for this weekend after 15 jockeys tested positive for COVID-19.

Del Mar tested every jockey and member of jockey personnel after Flavien Prat and Victor Espinoza tested positive.

"Even though our jockey colony did not exhibit symptoms when they arrived at Del Mar, we made the decision to test everyone as part of protocols we have developed in conjunction with local medical experts and the San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency," said Josh Rubinstein, Del Mar Thoroughbred Club president and COO. "We put these measures in place to help ensure the safety of all workers at Del Mar and our surrounding community."

Races were scheduled to be held July 17 to 19 at the San Diego track.

To prevent spreading, Del Mar is banning jockeys from outside California for the remainder of the meeting. Races are scheduled to resume July 24 with additional screening and restrictions in place.

All 15 jockeys who tested positive are believed to be asymptomatic.