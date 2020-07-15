Kenyan Drake Not Worried About Cardinals Contract Before Transition Tag Deadline

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake isn't worried about signing a long-term deal with the team, at least not yet.

"I'm not too concerned about signing an extension currently," he tweeted. "That'll come in due time. Right now I'm focused on everyday getting in the best shape of my life to help this team play winning football. Everything else will run its course. Stay safe, wash your hands, wear a mask."

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network explained Drake is not facing a Wednesday deadline for a long-term deal like other players who received the franchise tag because he actually signed the transition tag Arizona gave him. That means' he can continue negotiating with the NFC West team.

Rapoport also noted the two sides "are not close to a long-term deal," indicating Drake will likely play the 2020 campaign on his $8.5 million base salary after signing the transition tag.

The Alabama product is coming off a stretch that saw him play the best football of his career on the Cardinals after they acquired him via a midseason trade from the Miami Dolphins. He appeared in eight games for Arizona and tallied 643 rushing yards, 171 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

Considering he never ran for more than 644 yards in a single season prior to the 2019 campaign, it was a notable effort in just eight games.

It is fair to assume the Cardinals may want to see him replicate that effort across an entire season before committing to him with a long-term deal. However, he is just 26 years old and is someone who could further develop alongside Kyler Murray in the backfield as the team looks to become competitive in the immediate future.

Arizona added DeAndre Hopkins to its offense this offseason and is looking for its first playoff appearance since the 2015 campaign.

Drake once again playing like he did for the Cardinals last year would go a long way toward making that a reality, even if he is under contract for just the 2020 season.