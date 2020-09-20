Cam Akers Ruled out by Rams After Suffering Rib Injury vs. Eagles

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

Los Angeles Rams rookie Cam Akers will not return to Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles with a rib injury.

The running back was taken in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft and was the fourth player off the board at his position.

"Going back to high school, he runs like a warrior, he runs angry, he runs like he wants to punish a defense," general manager Les Snead said in May, per Lindsey Thiry of ESPN. "One of the things you really appreciate about him is they struggled a little bit at Florida State these last few years, wasn't as stout up front on the [offensive line]. He was one of their better players."

Akers was a reliable weapon at Florida State, totaling 3,361 yards from scrimmage and 34 touchdowns in three years.

The Rams drafted him to help replace Todd Gurley—who was released this offseason—while also upgrading a rushing attack that finished 26th in the NFL in 2019. Putting the rookie in a group that also included Malcolm Brown and Darrell Henderson Jr. gave Los Angeles plenty of options in the backfield.

The latest injury to Akers will now test the team's depth at running back, but Brown and Henderson should be able to handle the increased workload.