NBA Rumors: Brandon Ingram Viewed as 'Critical Building Block' by Pelicans

Brandon Ingram is set to become a restricted free agent this offseason, but the New Orleans Pelicans reportedly hope to keep him on the roster.

"Sources inside the Pelicans' front office maintain that they view Ingram as a critical building block going forward," according to Andrew Lopez of ESPN.

The forward is in his first year with the Pelicans after a trade from the Los Angeles Lakers. It's been by far his best season since reaching the NBA in 2016, averaging 24.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists, all career highs.

Prior to that, he averaged 18.3 points and 5.1 rebounds in 52 games last season with the Lakers before thoracic outlet decompression surgery ended his year early.

Though the Pelicans had a chance to sign Ingram to an extension before the start of this season, they were reportedly waiting to see how he recovered from his injury.

"I couldn't do anything but respect it," Ingram said in December.

It's now clear he is past the injury while becoming one of the most talented young players in the NBA, having earned his first All-Star selection this season.

New Orleans hopes to lock up the forward, as well as guard Lonzo Ball, going into 2020-21.

"We believe very strongly both Lonzo and Brandon want to be a part of the future here and we anticipate that happens, and we're going to continue to work from that vantage point because they've been very, very clear in their desires to continue their careers here," general manager David Griffin told reporters last month.

Ingram could test the open market this offseason, but the Pelicans will get a chance to match any offers from other teams.