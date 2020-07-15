Tiger Woods Praises Black Lives Matter: 'A Movement and Change Is Fantastic'

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Tiger Woods praised the Black Lives Matter movement ahead of his return to the PGA Tour this week in the 2020 Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

"I think change is fantastic," Woods told reporters Tuesday. "As long as we make changes without hurting the innocent—and unfortunately that has happened, hopefully it doesn't happen in the future—but a movement and change is fantastic.

"That's how society develops. That's how we grow. That's how we move forward. That's how we have fairness. Unfortunately, we've lost innocent lives along the way, and hopefully we don't lose any more in the future as we move to a much better place socially."

