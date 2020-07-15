Bills' Tremaine Edmunds Praised as a 'Cornerstone Guy' by Anonymous NFL Scout

Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

Two years into his NFL career, Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds is developing a reputation as one of the league's best linebackers.

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, an anonymous AFC scout called Edmunds "a cornerstone" player for any team.

The Bills selected Edmunds with the 16th pick in the 2018 NFL draft. He was the youngest player ever to be drafted at the age of 19.

Edmunds was named Buffalo's starting middle linebacker as a rookie. The Virginia Tech alum tied for 14th in the NFL with 121 combined tackles and led the Bills with 12 pass breakups in his first season.

The 2019 season was another step forward for Edmunds. He registered 115 combined tackles, ranked second among all linebackers with nine tackles for loss and was named to his first Pro Bowl.

A fellow linebacker told Fowler that Edmunds is "still raw" and "sometimes he's in the wrong run fits," but he can run the ball carrier down "within five yards better than anybody."

Their defense allowed the second-fewest points in the league last season (16.2 per game), and Edmunds was a big part of that.

Edmunds' continued development can help push the Bills even further as they look to improve after a 22-19 overtime loss to the Houston Texans in the AFC Wild Card Game last season.