Michigan Reveals Ticket, Fan Policy for Games If There's a 2020 Football Season

The University of Michigan athletic department announced Wednesday season tickets won't be honored if the 2020 college football season is held with fans in attendance amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"We have been working closely with a wide variety of leaders to ensure a safe and healthy environment for our student-athletes, coaches, fans and support staff associated with a game at Michigan Stadium," athletic director Warde Manuel said. "We will follow the direction that all of these agencies and experts continue to provide during this challenging time."

If the Wolverines are cleared to have spectators in the stands, season-ticket holders and students will be the only people eligible to purchase tickets, which will be available on a single-game basis.

