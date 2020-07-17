Undrafted Free Agents with the Best Chance of Making NFL Rosters

0 of 8

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

As the NFL heads to training camps this summer amid the coronavirus pandemic, it might be harder than ever for undrafted free agents to make final rosters.

But a notable handful will break through.

The few who make the final 53 were likely considered draftable before they fell into free agency. The combination of their skill set and teams that need the help or are invested in a youth movement only helps their causes.

These are the most notable undrafted free agents with the best chances of making final rosters.