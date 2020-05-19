Grading Every NFL Team's 2020 Undrafted Free-Agent Haul

Grading Every NFL Team's 2020 Undrafted Free-Agent HaulMay 19, 2020
The NFL draft's unofficial eighth round is a crucial component to talent acquisition.
A whirlwind of activity takes place the second Mr. Irrelevant is named and organizations can officially offer contracts to undrafted free agents.
The process is so important to team-building that Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert suggested extending the draft by three rounds to offset the uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic, per the New York Daily News' Manish Mehta.
Some of the league's better players, like Chris Harris Jr. and Jason Peters, never heard their names called during draft weekend.
"There will be some guys that we're signing right now as college free agents that are going to have an impact too," Atlanta Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff told reporters at the conclusion of last month's draft. "You'll see that. So, we're really excited."
Each team signed a handful of undrafted free agents to compete for roster spots and potentially more. The following is each franchise's grade based on the signing class' overall quality, which takes size, perceived value of the individual prospects and the possibility of contributors into account.
Arizona Cardinals
Signings: TE Ryan Becker, SMU; OL Jake Benzinger, Wake Forest; WR Jermiah Braswell, Youngstown State; DL T.J. Carter, Kentucky; OL Jackson Dennis, Holy Cross; OL Drew Dickinson, Findlay; S Reggie Floyd, Virginia Tech; OL Steven Gonzalez, Penn State; RB Sirgeo Hoffman, Portland State; TE Parker Houston, San Diego State (pictured); WR Shane Leatherbury, Towson; CB Zane Lewis, Air Force; WR Rashad Medaris, Cincinnati; WR Devin Phelps, Shepherd; DL Adam Shuler, Florida; LB Reggie Walker, Kansas State; WR JoJo Ward, Hawaii; RB Jonathan Ward, Central Michigan; CB Jace Whittaker, Arizona; CB Jarren Williams, Albany; CB Bejour Wilson, Liberty
The Arizona Cardinals didn't add a significant draft class because they lacked second- and fifth-round picks, though no one within the organization is going to complain about giving up a second-round selection for four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.
The team primarily addressed the trenches after acquiring Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons.
Arizona didn't land any of the top available undrafted free agents, but it continued to attack the offensive line and the secondary. The Cardinals also continued to search for quality cornerback depth. Jace Whittaker showed excellent ball skills with 30 pass breakups during his three full seasons for the University of Arizona.
San Diego State's Parker Houston is another interesting prospect because he creates flexibility at the tight end position as a potential lead blocker in short-yardage situations.
Grade: C
Atlanta Falcons
Signings: DB Delrick Abrams, Colorado; DT Hinwa Allieu, Nebraska-Kearney; OL Hunter Atkinson, Georgia State; C Austin Capps, Arkansas; RB Mikey Daniel, South Dakota State; OT Scottie Dill, Memphis; DE Austin Edwards, Ferris State; DB Rojesterman Farris; Hawaii; G Justin Gooseberry, Rice; WR Juwan Green, Albany; CB Tyler Hall, Wyoming; OT Evin Ksiezarczyk, Buffalo; DT Sailosi Latu, San Jose State; WR Jalen McCleskey, Tulane; TE Jared Pinkney, Vanderbilt (pictured); TE Caleb Repp, Utah State; WR Chris Rowland, Tennessee State; S Ray Wilborn, Ball State; LB Jordan Williams, Baylor; DE Bryson Young, Oregon
Two undrafted free agents stand out among the Atlanta Falcons' class because the organization doubled down at their respective positions.
Vanderbilt's Jared Pinkney was once considered a top tight end prospect, but he didn't produce during his final year on campus and compounded problems with a poor 40-yard-dash time (4.96) at the NFL Scouting Combine. Even so, he's a capable H-back behind Hayden Hurst, whom the franchise acquired via a trade with the Baltimore Ravens in March.
The Falcons also signed Arkansas' Austin Capps, who is listed as a center. The franchise already drafted Matt Hennessy in this year's third round as a potential Alex Mack replacement. Capps can compete with Hennessy at center, guard or interior utility blocker.
Grade: C
Baltimore Ravens
Signings: TE Eli Wolf, Georgia; TE Jacob Breeland, Oregon; DT Aaron Crawford, North Carolina; LB John Daka, James Madison; G Daishawn Dixon, San Diego State; S Nigel Warrior, Tennessee; CB Khalil Dorsey, Northern Arizona; CB Josh Nurse, Utah; WR Jaylon Moore, Tennessee-Martin; EDGE Marcus Willoughby, Elon; OLB/DE Chauncey Rivers, Mississippi State; WR Michael Dereus, Georgetown; C Sean Pollard, Clemson; OL Trystan Colon-Castillo, Missouri; CB Jeff Hector, Redlands; QB Tyler Huntley, Utah (pictured); FB Bronson Rechsteiner, Kennesaw State; LB Kristian Welch, Iowa; K Nick Vogel, Alabama-Birmingham
The Baltimore Ravens are one of the best franchises when it comes to talent evaluation, which extends to undrafted free agents. The team's starting center, Matt Skura, and third-leading rusher, Gus Edwards, both went undrafted.
Skura in particular could receive plenty of competition thanks to Baltimore's influx of talent. Trystan Colon-Castillo was a three-year starter at center for the Missouri Tigers, while Sean Pollard served as the anchor for Clemon's ultra-successful offense over the last four seasons.
Centers aren't sexy, though. Quarterbacks are.
Tyler Huntley's signing shows further commitment to the offensive scheme Greg Roman crafted around Lamar Jackson. Like current backups Robert Griffin III and Trace McSorley, the 2019 first-team All-Pac-12 performer is an athletic signal-caller who creates outside of structure.
Grade: B
Buffalo Bills
Signings: G Marquel Harrell, Auburn; FB Reggie Gilliam, Toledo; T Brandon Walton, Florida Atlantic; LB Mike Bell, Fresno State; RB Antonio Williams, North Carolina; S Garrett Taylor, Penn State; S Josh Thomas, Appalachian State; OT Trey Adams, Washington (pictured); OL Ryan Bates, Penn State; CB Ike Brown, FIU
The Buffalo Bills didn't load up on undrafted free agents, though the franchise might have signed the single prospect with the most upside.
Not long ago, Washington's Trey Adams looked like a future first-round draft pick. A torn ACL and back surgery turned one of the nation's most talented blockers into an undrafted free agent. Adams even talked about the possibility of walking away from the game prior to the 2019 campaign, per Percy Allen of the Seattle Times.
However, he stayed healthy during his senior campaign and earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors.
The Bills appear to be set at offensive tackle with Dion Dawkins and Cody Ford, but Adams has starting potential. The undrafted rookie could push Ford to guard or develop into the team's swing tackle.
Grade: C-
Carolina Panthers
Signings: RB Rodney Smith, Minnesota; WR Omar Bayless, Arkansas State; WR TreVontae Hights, TCU; TE Cam Sutton, Fresno State; TE Giovanni Ricci, Western Michigan; OL Branden Bowen, Ohio State; C Frederick Mauigoa, Washington State; G Mike Horton, Auburn; DT Myles Adams, Rice; LB Jason Ferris, Montana Western; LB Sam Franklin, Temple; LB Chris Orr, Wisconsin; LB Jordan Mack, Virginia (pictured); CB Myles Hartsfield, Ole Miss; CB Derrek Thomas, Baylor; OL Sam Tecklenburg, Baylor; DT Austrian Robinson, Ole Miss; LB David Reese, Florida; G Juwann Bushell-Beatty, Michigan
The Carolina Panthers spent the draft loading up on defensive talent. They didn't stop there.
Yes, the front office signed undrafted free agents who will help on the offensive side, but Carolina did well to acquire three talented linebackers after not addressing that position last month.
Florida's David Reese, Virginia's Jordan Mack and Wisconsin's Chris Orr should be able to step in immediately and provide depth behind projected starters Shaq Thompson, Tahir Whitehead and Jermaine Carter.
Reese and Mack were multiyear starters and defensive play-callers at their respective programs. Orr, meanwhile, is the best pass-rushing prospect among off-ball linebackers last season, per Pro Football Focus.
Grade: B
Chicago Bears
Signings: RB Artavis Pierce, Oregon State; WR Ahmad Wagner, Kentucky; OL Dieter Eiselen, Yale; OL Badara Traore, LSU; DL LaCale London, Western Illinois; DL Trevon Swain, Duke; LB Ledarius Mack, Buffalo (pictured); LB Rashad Smith, Florida Atlantic; DT Lee Autry, Mississippi State; TE Darion Clark, USC; LB Keandre Jones, Maryland; RB Napoleon Maxwell, FIU; K Ramiz Ahmed, Nevada
This year, one of the best stories to emerge from the undrafted free-agent class is Ledarius Mack, who will finally get a chance to play alongside his older brother, Khalil, with the Chicago Bears.
"I feel like it was just destined at this point," the younger Mack told ABC 7 Chicago's Dionne Miller.
Like his brother, Mack is an edge defender. The rookie managed 12 tackles for loss and eight sacks during his final season on campus, but he knows his value now lies on special teams.
While the brothers Mack will be interesting to watch, the Bears' undrafted free-agent class is devoid of top remaining prospects who can immediately contribute. This is due to both their skill and the opportunities available in Chicago.
Grade: D
Cincinnati Bengals
Signings: RB Devwah Whaley, Arkansas; WR Scotty Washington, Wake Forest; OL Josh Knipfel, Iowa State; OL Clay Cordasco, Oregon State; LB Kendall Futrell, ECU; LB Marcel Spears Jr., Iowa State; CB Isaiah Swann, Dartmouth; DT Tyler Clark, Georgia; TE Mitchell Wilcox, South Florida (pictured)
The Cincinnati Bengals present an interesting dichotomy. They don't have a large undrafted free-agent class, but a couple of players have the potential to make the roster and contribute.
Cincinnati made the defensive interior a priority when it signed D.J. Reader to a four-year, $53 million deal in free agency. However, the front office didn't do much beyond that point. Geno Atkins could be a salary-cap casualty in the next year or two. Tyler Clark became a contributor on the Georgia Bulldogs' offensive front from the moment he stepped onto campus. He could easily push for a role sooner rather than later.
The Bengals are much deeper at tight end than defensive tackle, but South Florida's Mitchell Wilcox is a functional in-line blocker and pass-catcher, though he's not a dynamic athlete.
Grade: C-
Cleveland Browns
Signings: QB Kevin Davidson, Princeton; RB Benny LeMay, Charlotte; RB Brian Herrien, Georgia; TE Nate Wieting, Iowa; DE George Obinna, Sacramento State; DE Jeffery Whatley, South Alabama; CB A.J. Green, Oklahoma State (pictured); WR Troy Brown, Colorado; WR Ja'Marcus Bradley, Louisiana-Lafayette; OT Drake Dorbeck, Southern Mississippi; OT Alex Taylor, South Carolina State; LB Solomon Ajayi, Liberty; CB Jameson Houston, Baylor; S Elijah Benton, Liberty; S Jovante Moffatt, Middle Tennessee State
After years of front-office turnover and failed draft picks, the Cleveland Browns finally found value with nearly all of their 2020 selections. This approach continued into undrafted free agency. Three prospects with draftable grades signed with the franchise.
The Browns aggressively pursued Oklahoma State cornerback A.J. Green and signed him to a contract with $145,000 in guarantees, per the Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson.
South Carolina State offensive tackle Alex Taylor played in this year's Senior Bowl and performed relatively well. The 6'8", 301-pound blocker remains a work in progress, but he has the potential to develop into the team's swing tackle.
Finally, Charlotte running back Benny LeMay is a bowling ball who earned the nod as the East-West Shrine Bowl's Most Outstanding Offensive Player.
Grade: B+
Dallas Cowboys
Signings: RB Darius Anderson, TCU (pictured); RB Sewo Olonilua, TCU; DT Garrett Marino, UAB; LB Francis Bernard, Utah; DE Ladarius Hamilton, North Texas; TE Sean McKeon, Michigan; OT Terence Steele, Texas Tech; DE Ron'Dell Carter, James Madison; WR Aaron Parker, Rhode Island; RB Rico Dowdle, South Carolina; WR Stephen Guidry, Mississippi State; S Luther Kirk, Illinois State; TE Charlie Taumoepeau, Portland State; LB Azur Kamara, Kansas; WR Kendrick Rogers, Texas A&M
The amount of quality talent the Dallas Cowboys landed is staggering.
At running back, TCU's Darius Anderson and Sewo Olonilua are complementary pieces to compete for a spot(s) behind Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. Anderson is an explosive slashing runner, while Olonilua is a thumper between the tackles.
Portland State's Charlie Taumoepeau can help at tight end, but he also worked as a fullback at the Senior Bowl.
Mississippi State's Stephen Guidry (6'3", 201 lbs), Rhode Island's Aaron Parker (6'2", 209 lbs) and Texas A&M's Kendrick Rogers (6'4", 208 lbs) are big-bodied targets to complement Dallas' smaller receivers.
Texas Tech's Terence Steele is a physically talented tackle who needs technique work to possibly back up Tyron Smith or La'el Collins.
UAB's Garrett Marino and North Texas' Ladarius Hamilton are both adept at shedding blockers. Kansas' Azur Kamara is a raw, albeit physically gifted, pass-rusher.
Francis Bernard became a top-three tackler at two different programs (BYU and Utah).
The quality of Dallas' undrafted class rivals any other franchise's Day 3 selections.
Grade: A+
Denver Broncos
Signings: QB Riley Neal, Vanderbilt; RB Levante Bellamy, Western Michigan; WR Zimari Manning, Tarleton State; WR Kendall Hinton, Wake Forest; OL Hunter Watts, Central Arkansas; DB Essang Bassey, Wake Forest (pictured); S Douglas Coleman III, Texas Tech; S Kahani Smith, UTEP; LS Jacob Bobenmoyer, Northern Colorado
The Denver Broncos didn't invest heavily in undrafted free agents, but two of this year's signees serve as notable exceptions.
Western Michigan's Levante Bellamy received a $25,000 signing bonus and $35,000 in guaranteed salary, according to Denver 9News' Mike Klis. Bellamy exploded in 2019, recording 1,472 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns.
His standing in Denver is almost entirely dependent on how the Broncos feels about 2018 third-rounder Royce Freeman. With Melvin Gordon III and Phillip Lindsay already in place, Freeman's standing is precarious at best.
The Broncos are much stronger at cornerback after adding A.J. Bouye via a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Michael Ojemudia in the third round this year. Even so, Wake Forest's Essang Bassey was one of the top-rated prospects to go undrafted. Bassey is undersized (5'9" and 191 lbs), but he's a feisty corner with experience working outside and the skill set to cover the slot.
Grade: B-
Detroit Lions
Signings: FB Luke Sellers, South Dakota State; TE Hunter Bryant, Washington (pictured); S Jalen Elliott, Notre Dame; S Bobby Price, Norfolk State; S Jeremiah Dinson, Auburn; P Arryn Siposs, Auburn; LS Steven Wirtel, Iowa State
Quality over quantity appears to be the Detroit Lions' approach to undrafted free agency.
Washington's Hunter Bryant was arguably the top available prospect once the draft ended. He'll enter an already crowded tight end room with T.J. Hockenson, Jesse James and Isaac Nauta. But Bryant brings a different skill set as a move tight end better served at H-back or slot receiver. The 6'2", 248-pound target snagged 52 receptions for 825 yards last season.
The Lions also prioritized the safety position.
Adding Notre Dame's Jalen Elliott, Auburn's Jeremiah Dinson and Norfolk State's Bobby Price to a room that already features Duron Harmon, Tracy Walker and Jayron Kearse gives the Lions flexibility to emulate head coach Matt Patricia's Patriots-like approach.
Grade: C+
Green Bay Packers
Signings: LB Krys Barnes, UCLA; LB Tipa Galeai, Utah State; LB Delontae Scott, SMU; S Henry Black, Baylor; S Frankie Griffin, Texas State; T Travis Bruffy, Texas Tech; CB Marc-Antoine Dequoy, Montreal; CB Stanford Samuels, Florida State; CB Will Sunderland, Troy; G Zack Johnson, North Dakota State; FB Jordan Jones, Prairie View A&M; QB Jalen Morton, Prairie View A&M; DT Willington Previlon, Rutgers; WR Darrell Stewart, Michigan State (pictured); RB Patrick Taylor, Memphis
The fact that the wide receiver-needy Green Bay Packers didn't draft a pass-catcher during a historic wide receiver class is nothing short of astounding.
As such, Darrell Stewart's acquisition as an undrafted free agent shouldn't be downplayed. His inconsistencies can't be overlooked, but Stewart is a talented target once the ball is in his hands. The Packers aren't set at wide receiver beyond Davante Adams, and Stewart's inclusion to the rotation could help.
Instead of concentrating on wide receivers, the Packers added weapons at other positions with the selections of running back A.J. Dillon and tight end Josiah Deguara. Memphis' Patrick Taylor brings flexibility to the backfield as a tailback who can play some fullback and serve as a target in the passing game.
Grade: B
Houston Texans
Signings: DT Auzoyah Alufohai, West Georgia; OG Cordel Iwuagwu, TCU (pictured); LB Jan Johnson, Penn State; LB Jamir Jones, Notre Dame; LS Anthony Kukwa, Lake Erie College; RB Scottie Phillips, Ole Miss; WR Tyler Simmons, Georgia; TE Dylan Stapleton, James Madison; QB Nick Tiano, Tennessee-Chattanooga; C Elex Woodworth, North Texas
Not much of what the Houston Texans did this offseason made sense on an individual level. But the deals Bill O'Brien conducted prior to the draft follow a pattern established by the head coach/general manager.
"I truly believe this is a veteran type of year," O'Brien told reporters of the upcoming season in reference to offseason programs being virtual.
The Texans drafted five players after trading away multiple picks. Then the team didn't sign a large undrafted free-agent class. So expectations shouldn't be high for Houston's first-year players.
Still, a big, physical guard like Cordel Iwuagwu can push for a roster spot and eventually serve as a reason the organization moves on from Zach Fulton or Senio Kelemete.
Grade: C-
Indianapolis Colts
Signings: K Rodrigo Blankenship (pictured), Georgia; DT Kameron Cline, South Dakota; DE Kendall Coleman, Syracuse; TE Farrod Green, Mississippi State; WR DeMichael Harris, Southern Mississippi; OT Carter O'Donnell, Alberta; CB Travis Reed, South Alabama; S Donald Rutledge, Georgia Southern; LB Brandon Wellington, Washington; DT Chris Williams, Wagner
Normally, an undrafted kicker wouldn't be a major talking point.
But Rodrigo Blankenship was one of college football's most recognizable players—thanks to his trademark goggles—and had an outstanding career that culminated with the 2019 Lou Groza Award. Plus, he now has a chance to dethrone Chase McLaughlin, who replaced Adam Vinatieri as the Indianapolis Colts' kicker.
Only three kickers heard their names called during draft weekend. Blankenship is on par with each and has a chance to be a part of the Colts for a long time.
Outside of the specialist, Indianapolis didn't add another undrafted free agent of note, though general manager Chris Ballard added extra bulk to the defensive interior with South Dakota's Kameron Cline and Wagner's Chris Williams after acquiring DeForest Buckner and drafting Robert Windsor.
Grade: D+
Jacksonville Jaguars
Signings: CB Luq Barcoo, San Diego State; DT Doug Costin, Miami (OH); RB Nathan Cottrell, Georgia Tech; TE Ben Ellefson, North Dakota State; LB Nate Evans, UCF; RB Tavien Feaster, South Carolina; WR Josh Hammond, Florida; CB Amari Henderson, Wake Forest; OL Ross Matiscik, Baylor; OT Steven Nielsen, Eastern Michigan; OT Austen Pleasants, Ohio; S J.R. Reed, Georgia; RB James Robinson, Illinois State (pictured); WR Marvelle Ross, Notre Dame College; FB Connor Slomka, Army; OL Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms, Missouri; CB Kobe Williams, Arizona State; K Brandon Wright, Georgia State
The Jacksonville Jaguars appear well on their way to being one of the league's worst squads in 2020. This doesn't mean they are tanking, per se, but it wouldn't be surprising if more moves are made.
For example, Leonard Fournette could very well be dealt. If a trade is made sooner rather than later, James Robinson's standing becomes far more interesting.
The Jaguars lack quality in their backfield rotation, while the Illinois State product is one of the toughest runners from this year's class. The 220-pound back rushed for 4,122 yards and 42 touchdowns over the last three seasons.
"With Leonard Fournette there and him having one year left and maybe he'll be traded," Robinson said during an interview with WREX NBC 13. "I'm just trying to go in and try to earn a spot and get on the field."
Grade: B
Kansas City Chiefs
Signings: WR Andre Baccellia, Washington; CB Hakeem Bailey, West Virginia; S Rodney Clemons, SMU; LB Omari Cobb, Marshall; CB Javaris Davis, Auburn; T Yasir Durant, Missouri; OG Jovahn Fair, Vanderbilt; WR Maurice French, Pittsburgh; WR Aleva Hifo, BYU; CB Lavert Hill, Michigan; S Jalen Julius, Ole Miss; WR Kalija Lipscomb, Vanderbilt; QB Shea Patterson, Michigan; WR Justice Shelton-Mosley, Vanderbilt; P Tommy Townsend, Florida (pictured); DT Tershawn Wharton, Missouri S&T; WR Cody White, Michigan State; C Darryl Williams, Mississippi State; LB Bryan Wright, Cincinnati
The Kansas City Chiefs didn't have the financial wiggle room to make many moves this offseason. Furthermore, the reigning Super Bowl champs added only six rookies via this year's draft class.
Plenty of room existed to bring in a bumper undrafted rookie crop, and it's clear some of the top available prospects wanted to play for the league's best team.
Darryl Williams is arguably the top signing. The Mississippi State product is a very good athlete. But he lacks length, though that shouldn't be a significant issue at center. In fact, Williams is good enough to eventually push starter Austin Reiter.
Kansas City definitely needs help at cornerback, especially with Bashaud Breeland was arrested on five charges in late April. Michigan's Lavert Hill and Auburn's Javaris Davis were both multiyear starters for pipeline programs.
Yet a specialist stands out even among this talented group.
Florida punter Tommy Townsend has an opportunity to take over the job left by Dustin Colquitt, who the organization released after 15 seasons.
Grade: A
Las Vegas Raiders
Signings: TE Nick Bowers, Penn State; CB Madre Harper, Southern Illinois; LS Liam McCullough, Ohio State; LB Javin White, UNLV; K Dominik Eberle, Utah State (pictured); WR Siaosi Mariner, Utah State, DT Mike Panasiuk, Michigan State; OT Kamaal Seymour, Rutgers
A relatively small undrafted class doesn't provide too much promise for the Las Vegas Raiders. That's OK since the front office attacked multiple problem areas during free agency and the draft.
With wide receiver and linebacker far better off than they were at the start of the offseason, Las Vegas' undrafted options have limited pathways toward opportunity.
Utah State kicker Dominik Eberle can come in and legitimately challenge Daniel Carlson after the veteran struggled down the stretch. Carlson missed five field goals during the second half of the 2019 campaign.
Southern Illinois cornerback Madre Harper is intriguing simply because of his raw tools. The 6'2", 190-pound defensive back displays explosive traits, but he's a giant ball of clay to be molded by NFL coaches.
Grade: D
Los Angeles Chargers
Signings: LB Asmar Bilal, Notre Dame; RB Darius Bradwell, Tulane; CB John Brannon, Western Carolina; LB Cole Christiansen, Army; WR Jeff Cotton, Idaho; OG Josh Dunlop Texas-San Antonio; NT Breiden Fehoko, LSU; DE Joe Gaziano, Northwestern (pictured); OG Nate Gilliam, Wake Forest; FB Bobby Holly, Louisiana Tech; DE Jessie Lemonier, Liberty; CB Kevin McGill, Eastern Michigan; FB Gabe Nabers, Florida State; OT Ryan Roberts, Florida State; WR Dalton Schoen, Kansas State; DT TJ Smith, Arkansas; CB Donte Vaughn, Notre Dame
The Los Angeles Chargers didn't address the trenches on either side of the ball during the draft.
Northwestern's Joe Gaziano lacks explosive traits, but he's stout against the run, gets into opponents' backfields and presents position flexibility.
"Great opportunity to get on the field there," Gaziano told the Boston Herald's Greg Dudek.
Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram III are excellent bookends, but the Chargers lack defensive end depth. Plus, the 275-pound Gaziano can slide to defensive tackle in sub-packages.
Florida State's Ryan Roberts presents some potential at tackle since the Chargers didn't address the position beyond Bryan Bulaga's free-agent signing. Roberts, who transferred from Northern Illinois to Florida State, primarily played right tackle, but his final start came on the blind side.
Grade: C
Los Angeles Rams
Signings: DE Eric Banks, Texas San-Antonio; LB Daniel Bituli, Tennessee; OL Cohl Cabral, Arizona State; WR Earnest Edwards IV, Maine; RB James Gilbert Jr., Kansas State; DL Michael Hoecht, Brown; S JuJu Hughes, Fresno State; WR Trishton Jackson, Syracuse; RB Xavier Jones, SMU; WR J.J. Koski, Cal-Pomona; CB Dayan Lake, BYU; LB Bryan London II, Texas State; QB Josh Love, San Jose State; DB Tyrique McGhee, Georgia; QB Bryce Perkins, Virginia; WR Brandon Polk, James Madison; LB Greg Reaves, South Florida;
DL Sam Renner, Minnesota; LB Christian Rozeboom, South Dakota; CB Levonta Taylor, Florida State (pictured); DL Jonah Williams, Weber State; WR Easop Winston Jr., Washington State
The Los Angeles Rams made multiple difficult decisions this offseason because of the team's inability to effectively manage the salary cap.
Nickell Robey-Coleman's defection opened the possibility of a rookie becoming the Rams' nickelback. Utah's Terrell Burgess will have the inside track, but the safety's position flexibility can be matched by undrafted free agent Levonta Taylor.
A former 5-star cornerback recruit, Taylor played well to start his career before injuries set in during the 2018 campaign. Then he converted to safety, and things didn't go quite as well. However, Taylor's versatility provides the Rams with another secondary option that can take on multiple roles.
Wide receiver Trishton Jackson may not replace Brandin Cooks, but the Syracuse product is a vertical threat to join Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, Josh Reynolds and fellow rookie Van Jefferson.
Grade: B-
Miami Dolphins
Signings: WR Matt Cole, McKendree; OT Jonathan Hubbard, Northwestern State; LB Kylan Johnson, Pittsburgh; DT Benito Jones, Ole Miss (pictured); OT Nick Kaltmayer, Kansas State; DT Ray Lima, Iowa State; WR Kirk Merritt, Arkansas State; DE Tyshun Render, Middle Tennessee State; C Donell Stanley, South Carolina; DE Bryce Sterk, Montana State
The Miami Dolphins rebuilt their team the right way.
The organization turned previous investments into a bountiful war chest of financial and draft assets. Those acquisitions turned into tangible building blocks. Miami allocated its three first-round picks toward premium positions (quarterback, left tackle and cornerback).
Nose tackle isn't a premium position, but the Dolphins should be far better along their defensive interior after the additions of Raekwon Davis and undrafted free agent Benito Jones. No one should be surprised if Jones outplays his fellow rookie. Unlike Davis, Jones is an active upfield defender who creates penetration.
Montana State's Bryce Sterk has a Patriots-like player written all over him for head coach Brian Flores. The FCS product managed 20 tackles for loss and 15 sacks during his senior season. Interestingly, the Dolphins list Sterk as a tight end.
Grade: C
Minnesota Vikings
Signings: OG Brady Aiello, Oregon; FB Jake Bargas, North Carolina; WR Dan Chisena, Penn State; CB Nevelle Clarke, UCF; WR Quartney Davis, Texas A&M (pictured); S Myles Dorn, North Carolina; LB Jordan Fehr, Appalachian State; TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart, Pittsburgh; OL Tyler Higby, Michigan State; OL Jake Lacina, Augustana; LB Blake Lynch, Baylor; DT David Moa, Boise State
The Minnesota Vikings struck gold by drafting Stefon Diggs with a fifth-round pick and signing Adam Thielen as an undrafted free agent.
Diggs is now gone, and the Vikings may require similar success to replace last year's leading receiver.
Clearly, first-round rookie Justin Jefferson should step into that role. But it's not always automatic. Ask Laquon Treadwell. Miami's K.J. Osborn heard his name called in this year's fifth round as another option. Undrafted free agent Quartney Davis should get a look as well.
Davis never produced at a high level, but he presents another slot option.
The same approach can be taken at cornerback where the Vikings drafted Jeff Gladney, Cameron Dantzler and Harrison Hand to replace Xavier Rhodes, Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander. UCF's Nevelle Clarke is another outside option with solid ball skills.
Grade: C
New England Patriots
Signings: TE Rashod Berry, Ohio State; DB Myles Bryant, Washington (pictured); TE Jake Burt, Boston College; DL Nick Coe, Auburn; LB De'Jon Harris, Arkansas; WR Will Hastings, Auburn; QB Brian Lewerke, Michigan State; DL Bill Murray, William & Mary; WR Sean Riley, Syracuse; QB J'Mar Smith, Louisiana Tech; RB J.J. Taylor, Arizona; LB Kyahva Tezino, San Diego State; WR Jeff Thomas, Miami; DL Courtney Wallace, Louisiana Tech; WR Isaiah Zuber, Mississippi State
Versatility plays a significant part in how the New England Patriots evaluate individuals. The organization constantly looks to create an advantage by limiting mismatches opponents create.
Myles Bryant may not look like a traditional safety, because he's not. The 5'8", 193-pound defender is a nickel corner by trade with the ability to play both safety positions.
Basically, Bryant is the exact opposite of the Patriot's top draft selection, Kyle Dugger. The Division II product is a height/weight/speed prospect who needs to be developed. Bryant played a high level for an extended period at a Power Five program. In fact, he didn't allow a single touchdown in coverage last season, per Pro Football Focus.
Auburn's Nick Coe is similar in that he's a positionless player. Technically, the 280-pound defender is a defensive end, but he can play in odd fronts or slide inside among certain even fronts.
Grade: B
New Orleans Saints
Signings: LB Joe Bachie, Michigan State (pictured); WR Marquez Callaway, Tennessee; DE Gus Cumberlander, Oregon; CB Tino Ellis, Maryland; P Blake Gillikin, Penn State; WR Juwan Johnson, Oregon; RB Tony Jones Jr., Notre Dame; OG Adrian Magee, LSU; OT Darrin Paulo, Utah; DL Malcolm Roach, Texas; OG Jordan Steckler, Northern Illinois; OL Calvin Throckmorton, Oregon; CB Keith Washington Jr., West Virginia
Undrafted free agents enter the league with chips on their shoulders. New Orleans Saints linebacker Joe Bachie is a perfect example.
"I'll remember this," Bachie tweeted after this year's seventh round concluded.
A motivated linebacker is exactly what the Saints need, and the organization realized it by signing the two-time Spartans captain to free-agent deal with $145,000 in guarantees, per John Sigler of USA Today's Saints Wire.
Bachie wasn't the only player with a draftable grade the Saints signed.
Oregon's Calvin Throckmorton can play all five offensive line positions. Fellow offensive lineman Adrian Magee became the only draft-eligible LSU blocker who wasn't drafted. Texas' Malcolm Roach can play both defensive end and tackle, though he lacks length. Tennessee wide receiver Marquez Callaway adds yet another vertical threat to the Saints' passing game while also bringing some value as a returner.
Grade: B+
New York Giants
Signings: DB Christian Angulo, Hampton; DE Oluwole Betiku, Illinois; QB Case Cookus, Northern Arizona; WR Derrick Dillon, LSU; DB Malcolm Elmore, Central Methodist; OT Tyler Haycraft, Louisville; TE Rysen John, Simon Fraser; DE Niko Lalos, Dartmouth; DB Jaquarius Landrews, Mississippi State; RB Javon Leake, Maryland; DE Dana Levine, Temple; WR Austin Mack, Ohio State; TE Kyle Markway, South Carolina; OL Kyle Murphy, Rhode Island; LB Dominique Ross, North Carolina; WR Binjimen Victor, Ohio State (pictured)
The New York Giants fielded one of the oddest wide receiver groups in the league last year. Golden Tate and Sterling Shepherd's skill sets are redundant. Thankfully, Darius Slayton emerged as a true outside presence and deep threat.
But Daniel Jones' development can be helped significantly with more weapons.
Interestingly, the Giants signed a pair of Ohio State receivers in Austin Mack and Binjimen Victor. Neither is a great athlete nor did they produce at a high level, but they bring differing skill sets. In Mack's case, he's an outstanding route-runner. Victor, on the other hand, is a 6'4" target capable of winning 50/50 balls.
Maryland's Javon Leake brings another intriguing skill set as an explosive runner and returner. The Giants signed Dion Lewis this offseason, but the team's overall backfield depth is suspect. Leake's versatility can certainly help.
Grade: B
New York Jets
Signings: WR Lawrence Cager, Georgia; WR George Campbell, West Virginia; OT Jared Hilbers, Washington; DT Sterling Johnson, Coastal Carolina; DT Domenique Davis, UNC-Pembroke; LB Bryce Huff, Memphis (pictured); S Shyheim Carter, Alabama; CB Javelin Guidry, Utah; CB Lamar Jackson, Nebraska
New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas remade the offense to maximize quarterback Sam Darnold's developmental curve. The defense didn't receive the same attention.
However, the Jets signed multiple intriguing undrafted free agents to boost their defensive rotations.
Nebraska's Lamar Jackson is a long and physical cornerback to pair with Pierre Desir, Bless Austin, Arthur Maulet and fellow rookie Bryce Hall. On the other hand, Utah's Javelin Guidry is one of this year's fastest prospects (4.29-second 40-yard dash) and played almost exclusively from the slot. His speed adds another dynamic to the secondary.
Memphis' Bryce Huff may be the most intriguing addition, because he's a silky smooth pass-rusher with the ability to bend the edge. Huff managed 34.5 tackles for loss and 16 sacks over the last two seasons. He should immediately help the team's pressure sub-packages.
Grade: B+
Philadelphia Eagles
Signings: CB Grayland Arnold, Baylor; WR Manasseh Bailey, Morgan State; OG Julian Good-Jones, Iowa State; DB Michael Jacquet, Louisiana-Lafayette; C Luke Juriga, Western Michigan; RB Adrian Killins Jr., UCF; LB Dante Olson, Montana; DB Elijah Riley, Army; DB Prince Smith, New Hampshire; WR Khalil Tate, Arizona; TE Noah Togiai, Oregon State; RB Mike Warren II, Cincinnati; DT Raequan Williams, Michigan State (pictured)
Undrafted free agents could improve multiple positions along the Philadelphia Eagles roster.
The Eagles have been quite successful with undrafted running backs in recent years. Corey Clement played a significant role during the team's Super Bowl LII run. Could Cincinnati's Mike Warren II have a similar impact? He ran for 2,694 yards and 33 touchdowns over the last two seasons.
Philadelphia also places a heavy emphasis on the defensive line. Raequan Williams was a disruptive defensive tackle for Michigan State with 29 tackles for loss in four seasons.
Despite drafting Davion Taylor, Shaun Bradley and Casey Toohill, the Eagles still need help at linebacker, too. Montana's Dante Olson is a ball magnet. The reigning Big Sky Defensive Player of the Year amassed 179 total tackles in 2019.
Grade: C
Pittsburgh Steelers
Signings: CB Trajan Bandy, Miami (pictured); DL Josiah Coatney, Ole Miss; LB John Houston, USC; LB Leo Lewis, Mississippi State; LB James Lockhart, Baylor; OG Christian Montano, Tulane; FB Spencer Nigh, Auburn; DB James Pierre, Florida Atlantic; DE Calvin Taylor, Kentucky; P Corliss Waitman, South Alabama
The Pittsburgh Steelers featured one of the game's elite pass defenses last season. Even so, the unit could still improve its overall depth.
Joe Haden, Steven Nelson, Mike Hilton and Cameron Sutton form a solid quartet. Justin Layne probably has the inside track to being the team's fifth corner, but one of the incoming undrafted free agents may have an opportunity to unseat the 2019 third-round pick if he doesn't show significant improvement.
Even if Layne realizes his potential, a team can never have too many talented corners.
Miami's Trajan Bandy and Florida Atlantic's James Pierre are two completely different corners in how they can help. Bandy is more of a traditional nickel corner due to his size limitations (5'9", 186 pounds), while Pierre is a long and athletic outside corner.
Rapid development from either rookie could boost an already outstanding secondary.
Grade: C-
San Francisco 49ers
Signings: CB DeMarkus Acy, Missouri (pictured); RB Salvon Ahmed, Washington; DT Darrion Daniels, Nebraska; WR Chris Finke, Notre Dame; LB Jonas Griffith, Indiana State; TE Chase Harrell, Arkansas; RB JaMycal Hasty, Baylor; FB Josh Hokit, Fresno State; S Jared Mayden, Alabama; QB Broc Rutter, North Central
The San Francisco 49ers entered this offseason with a significant need at cornerback opposite Richard Sherman. The five-time Pro Bowl defensive back isn't a long-term solution, either.
However, the organization didn't add any corners of consequence during free agency or the draft. That leaves the door open for undrafted free agent DeMarkus Acy, who should be given every opportunity to earn a spot in San Francisco's secondary rotation.
The 6'2", 195-pound rookie has the length the 49ers prefer at the position.
Also, no one can overlook the success of little-known running backs in Kyle Shanahan's system. The 49ers have veterans such as Raheem Mostert, Tevin Coleman and Jerick McKinnon, but Washington's Salvon Ahmed and Baylor's JaMycal Hasty can contribute, especially if an injury occurs.
Grade: C+
Seattle Seahawks
Signings: DT Josh Avery, Southeast Missouri State; RB Patrick Carr, Houston; OT Tommy Champion, Mississippi State; WR Seth Dawkins, Louisville; WR Aaron Fuller, Washington; QB Anthony Gordon, Washington State (pictured); CB Gavin Heslop, Stony Brook; RB Anthony Jones, FIU; DT Cedrick Lattimore, Iowa; TE Tyler Mabry, Maryland; DE Eli Mencer, Albany; S Chris Miller, Baylor; S Josh Norwood, West Virginia; CB Debione Renfro, Texas A&M; CB Kemah Siverand, Oklahoma State; DE Marcus Webb, Troy; TE Dom Wood-Anderson, Tennessee
Any quarterback addition draws attention, even an undrafted free agent.
The Seattle Seahawks had no depth behind Russell Wilson as the draft neared. General manager John Schneider didn't address the position during the event, but he clearly valued Washington State's Anthony Gordon enough to make him the team's highest-paid undrafted free agent, per ESPN's Brady Henderson.
Gordon ranked second last season behind No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow with a 69.4 percent accurate throw rate, according to Pro Football Focus.
Seattle also agreed to terms with Geno Smith on Friday, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Smith is experienced, but Gordon has a chance to earn the backup job.
The Seahawks always land collegiate talent from the Great Northwest. Aaron Fuller led the Washington Huskies last season with 59 receptions.
Grade: C
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Signings: LB Michael Divinity, LSU (pictured); LB Cam Gill, Wagner; S Javon Hagan, Ohio; WR John Hurst, West Georgia; WR Travis Jonsen, Montana State; OG Nick Leverett, Rice; OG John Molchon, Boise State; CB Parnell Motley, Oklahoma; WR Josh Pearson, Jacksonville State; LB Nasir Player, East Tennessee State; DL Benning Potoa'e, Washington; C Zach Shackelford, Texas; QB Reid Sinnett, San Diego
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' dream offseason didn't stop in free agency.
Signing Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski was only the tip of the iceberg. General manager Jason Licht also put together a stellar draft class, and Tampa Bay's incoming undrafted free agents are impressive as well.
The Bucs' additions along the offensive front alone would merit a positive grade. Boise State's John Molchon is an athletic blocker who can play multiple positions along the interior. Texas' Zach Shackleford was a four-year starter. Rice's Nick Leverett started at both tackle and guard.
Add in LSU's Michael Divinity, who was suspended during the 2019 campaign due to a violation of team rules, and Oklahoma's Parnell Motely, and Tampa Bay signed one of the better undrafted classes.
Grade: B
Tennessee Titans
Signings: RB Cameron Scarlett, Stanford; WR Mason Kinsey, Berry; WR Kyle Williams, Arizona State; WR Kristian Wilkerson, Southeast Missouri; TE Tommy Hudson, Arizona State; C Aaron Brewer, Texas State; OL Brandon Kemp, Valdosta State; OT Anthony McKinney, TCU; DT Teair Tart, FIU; DT Kobe Smith, South Carolina State; LB Khaylan Kearse-Thomas, Arizona State; LB Cale Garrett, Missouri (pictured); K Tucker McCann, Missouri
The Tennessee Titans already have one of the league's better linebacker corps, so they didn't invest in the position during the draft. But they still landed one of the nation's most instinctive linebackers once the draft ended.
Missouri's Cale Garrett amassed 205 total tackles and 16 tackles for loss between his sophomore and junior campaigns. Unfortunately, he suffered a torn pectoral tendon as a senior and played in only five games. He also didn't run well at the NFL Scouting Combine with a 4.92-second 40-yard dash.
However, Garrett diagnoses well and overcomes his limits due to an advanced understanding of the game.
Also, don't overlook the Titans' addition of another former Missouri Tiger, Tucker McCann. McCann, who kicked and punted as a senior, will challenge Greg Joseph after the veteran signed with Tennessee in December.
Grade: C
Washington Redskins
Signings: WR Johnathon Johnson, Missouri; QB Steven Montez, Colorado; TE Thaddeus Moss, LSU (pictured); WR Isaiah Wright, Temple
The Washington Redskins largely stayed out of the undrafted free-agent market with only four signings. But one of those signings happened to be the biggest name still available once the NFL draft concluded: LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss, the son of Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss.
"I've always had to prove myself my whole life," he told reporters after the draft. "Having the last name that I've had, I've had to prove everybody else wrong, or prove myself right."
The younger Moss said he chose the Redskins because "they called first," according to NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay.
It's a cute story, but a quick peek at Washington's depth chart shows the team has little at tight end to prevent Moss from making the roster and becoming a contributor.
Grade: D