Grading Every NFL Team's 2020 Undrafted Free-Agent Haul

The NFL draft's unofficial eighth round is a crucial component to talent acquisition.

A whirlwind of activity takes place the second Mr. Irrelevant is named and organizations can officially offer contracts to undrafted free agents.

The process is so important to team-building that Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert suggested extending the draft by three rounds to offset the uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic, per the New York Daily News' Manish Mehta.

Some of the league's better players, like Chris Harris Jr. and Jason Peters, never heard their names called during draft weekend.

"There will be some guys that we're signing right now as college free agents that are going to have an impact too," Atlanta Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff told reporters at the conclusion of last month's draft. "You'll see that. So, we're really excited."

Each team signed a handful of undrafted free agents to compete for roster spots and potentially more. The following is each franchise's grade based on the signing class' overall quality, which takes size, perceived value of the individual prospects and the possibility of contributors into account.