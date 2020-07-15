Anonymous Coach Says Tyrese Maxey Is 'Overrated' and 'Wasn't the Guy I Feared'

James Crisp/Associated Press

Tyrese Maxey is a potential lottery pick in the 2020 NBA draft, but one head coach doesn't get the hype around the University of Kentucky star.

Speaking to The Athletic's Sam Vecenie, an anonymous Division I coach said he thinks Maxey is "overrated":



"One of the more overrated guys in the draft. Personally, I don't think he can shoot. I'd also question his basketball IQ. I think he's more of a one dimensional player. It's probably just a product of being brought up through AAU. He's always been a prolific scorer with the ball in his hands, I just think the NBA is way more than that. And I don't think think it's a consistent jump shot. He's a great athlete. Right-hand dominant more than anything in my opinion. But I didn't fear him. He wasn't the guy I feared."

Maxey committed to Kentucky in June 2019 and was regarded as one of the nation's top players coming out of high school. He was rated as a 5-star prospect and the No. 3 combo guard in the 2019 recruiting class by 247Sports composite rankings.

The Wildcats landed three 5-star recruits for the 2019-20 season, with Maxey being the highest-rated (No. 10 overall) in a group that also included Kahlil Whitney (No. 11) and Keion Brooks Jr. (No. 24).

After Maxey declared for the NBA draft in April, Wildcats head coach John Calipari tweeted about the 19-year-old's ability and potential:

B/R's Jonathan Wasserman wrote in early July that he was "overlooking the inefficient percentages and buying the eye-test results" by ranking Maxey as the No. 7 overall prospect in this year's draft class.

Maxey had an inconsistent freshman campaign, averaging 14.0 points, 3.2 assists and 4.3 rebounds across 31 games. He shot 42.7 percent overall and 29.2 percent from three-point range.

The 2020 NBA draft will be held Oct. 16, with early entrants having until Aug. 17 to withdraw if they wish to return to school.