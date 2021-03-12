Trai Turner Reportedly Released by Chargers After 1 Season with Team

Jeff Bottari/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Chargers have reportedly released guard Trai Turner after only one season, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Friday.

Los Angeles acquired Turner from the Carolina Panthers for tackle Russell Okung last March only two years into a four-year, $45 million extension with $20.5 million guaranteed. It was the 12th-highest salary-cap hit in the NFL for a guard and the sixth-highest cap hit for the Chargers.

For a team preparing to either run with Tyrod Taylor at quarterback or begin rebuilding on offense around rookie Justin Herbert, the improved protection up front certainly made sense. However, Turner's 2020 saw him miss seven games, including six as a result of a groin injury. He was also part of an offensive line that allowed the 17th-most sacks in the NFL.

Turner was drafted No. 92 overall in 2014 and has been consistent and durable throughout his career, earning five Pro Bowl nods. He played in at least 13 games in each year of his career until 2020, when he started and played in just nine.

In 2015 and 2016, he was on the field for more than 1,000 offensive snaps each year and had previously only played fewer than 840 snaps twice before 2020. The first instance was his rookie year in Carolina when he was on the field for 660 snaps. The second was in 2018, when he missed three games due to a concussion and ankle injury.

Turner was previously set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

Statistics via ProFootballReference.com. Contract details via Spotrac.com