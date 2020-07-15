NBA Free Agents 2020: Predictions for Montrezl Harrell, Gordon Hayward, More

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

On July 30, the 2019-20 NBA season will get back underway. Each of the 22 teams playing at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Disney World will play eight seeding games, then 16 will advance to this year's playoffs and battle for the NBA title.

While the championship will be on the line, that won't be the only motivation for some of the players on the courts in Orlando, Florida. With the season not scheduled to finish until October, the offseason won't arrive until the fall. And for players about to hit free agency, these upcoming games could help them boost their stock before hitting the market.

The final year of a contract is always important for players who are looking to get paid in the offseason. With the stakes so high the rest of the season, it will be a great opportunity for some of these pending free agents.

Here are predictions for where several key players will end up this offseason after participating in the NBA season restart.

Montrezl Harrell, PF

Over his time with the Los Angeles Clippers, Montrezl Harrell has given the team great value, considering they signed him to a two-year, $12 million deal in July 2018. The 26-year-old power forward's performance has shown he's worthy of more money, especially this season, as he's averaging 18.6 points and 7.1 rebounds in 63 games.

Harrell has been a tremendous bench player for the Clippers, who are among the top contenders to win the NBA title this season. Harrell could be setting himself up for an even bigger contract when he hits free agency if he plays a big part in a championship run.

But how much will Los Angeles be able to give Harrell? Potentially not as much as some other teams that will be interested in bringing in Harrell to be its starting power forward.

One intriguing potential landing spot for Harrell could be the Charlotte Hornets, who need to add a top forward to their frontcourt. Plus, Harrell is a native of Tarboro, N.C., so heading to Charlotte could be an appealing move for him.

There should be other suitors for Harrell, too, but the prediction here is that the Hornets will offer him a multiyear deal that pays him well and gives him a starting job.

Prediction: Harrell signs with Charlotte

Gordon Hayward, SF

Three years ago, Gordon Hayward signed with the Boston Celtics during free agency, and his time with them got off to a slow start through no fault of his own. In the first game of the 2017-18 campaign, he suffered a season-ending ankle injury. He returned to play 72 games in 2018-19, but his scoring numbers were down to 11.5 points per contest.

This season, Hayward is averaging 17.3 points per game and shooting a career-high 50.2 percent from the field. However, injuries have limited him to 45 games thus far, having had a broken hand and dealt with nerve issues in his left foot.

Earlier this month, Hayward said during a call with reporters that his left foot is still "a little sore" ahead of the resumption of the season. But the 30-year-old forward will now have an opportunity to prove he's healthy for the rest of the season.

Hayward has a player option worth $34.2 million for the 2020-21 season, and it's likely he'll opt in. However, it's possible the Celtics could look to move him to a team where he'd fill a need (such as the Indiana Pacers or Miami Heat) if they decide to part ways.

For now, don't expect that to happen. Hayward will opt in and keep looking to help Boston win the NBA title next season. But if his numbers dip or he still can't stay healthy, it seems more likely the Celtics wouldn't look to bring him back in the 2021 offseason.

Prediction: Hayward opts in, stays in Boston

Marcus Morris, SF/PF

Harrell isn't the only forward on the Clippers roster who is heading for free agency this offseason. Marcus Morris' contract is also set to expire, and the remaining games could be huge for Morris to prove he can be a strong addition to Los Angeles' lineup full-time.

Morris only played 12 games for the Clippers after they acquired him from the New York Knicks in a trade in February. After averaging 19.6 points in 45 games with New York, he averaged only 9.5 points during his start in Los Angeles.

It was a small sample size, though, and as Morris gets more comfortable playing in the Clippers rotation, he could prove to be a valuable addition, especially as they make a push for the NBA title.

Although Morris is turning 31 in September, he should still continue to be a solid player over the next few seasons. It's also possible he could be a more affordable option for the Clippers than Harrell, who is younger and is entering the prime years of his career.

Morris should play an important role for the Clippers down the stretch, and that will lead to him signing a deal to return to Los Angeles.

Prediction: Morris re-signs with Los Angeles