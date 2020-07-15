2020 NBA 2K League Results: Wizards District Gaming, Warriors Earn Sweeps

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/Getty Images

The rich get richer in the NBA 2K League, as all but one favorite won their matchup on the first day of Week 10. With the playoffs looming, Jazz Gaming, Warriors Gaming Squad and Wizards District Gaming all improved upon their already-strong records with some big wins.

But there were some breaks from predictability, as the day featured multiple overtimes, some shocking highlights and a day-leading performance from 76ers GC's point guard, Radiant.

In a series that went the three-game distance, he averaged 48.7 points and 5.3 assists, outlasting yet another big-time shot from Nets GC's Choc to earn his bottom-tier squad a win against an impressive Brooklyn roster.

On a day that saw its first two matchups go to three games before its second two ended in comfortable sweeps, here's how Week 10 of the NBA 2K League is shaping up.

Week 10, Day 1 Scores

Nets GC 1-2 76ers GC

Game 1: NGC 71-82 SGC

Game 2: NGC 68-58 SGC

Game 3: NGC 74-80 SGC

Jazz Gaming 2-1 Mavs Gaming

Game 1: JZG 72-69 MVG

Game 2: JZG 55-59 MVG

Game 3: JZG 80-58 MVG

Warriors Gaming Squad 2-0 Pistons GT

Game 1: WGS 80-79 PGT

Game 2: WGS 92-55 PGT

Hawks Talon GC 0-2 Wizards District Gaming

Game 1: HTG 60-81 WDG

Game 2: HTG 60-90 WDG

Radiant was the star for Philadelphia, but his big men most certainly chipped in on the board and in the paint—including a block-of-the-year candidate from center BreadwinnerLA. Their presence forced Brooklyn to lean too heavily on their point, Choc, who averaged 33.3 points but couldn't get the rest of the offense's rhythm moving.

Later, Utah was forced into a Game 3 by a talented Dallas team but proved what their 10-2 record indicates: Good basketball wins games. Point guard Splashy was a force all series, averaging 26.3 points, but it was the contributions across the board that earned a Jazz win. The team's center, Ria, dominated with averages of 20 points and 13 rebounds, while their wing, Lotty, routinely came through with much-needed buckets when Splashy was getting a little cold.

The day ended with fat blowouts, as Golden State hit Detroit with a 37-point drubbing and the Wizards slapped Hawks Talon GC by 30. The recipe for each top-tier team's success was similarly engrained in balanced Game 1 scoring followed by domination at the point in Game 2.

While the Warriors' point, CB13, averaged 37.5 points and 13.5 assists, D.C.'s point guard, JBM, played it slower and capitalized on his team's talents to build out a blowout in Game 1 before dropping a full 47 points in a more relaxed Game 2.

With multiple bans coming in the upcoming tournament, one has to imagine that the 8-2 Wizards unit is helping pave the path to victory. In Game 1, every player on the team scored double digits and, in Game 2, four of five did. That type of ball movement and chemistry could prove the difference once new rule adjustments force a meta shift.