MLB Summer Camp 2020: Latest Injury News on Anthony Rizzo, Byron Buxton, More

Most of the news coming out of MLB summer camp is related to COVID-19 testing and results (or lack thereof) with the season just over a week away.

However, while the health and safety of players and staff remains paramount during the pandemic, some teams are also dealing with injured stars.

Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo will have an MRI on his back after missing the past week of practice, per ESPN's Jesse Rogers. Manager David Ross said the player was experiencing "stiffness" and remains day-to-day.

The Cubs cannot afford a repeat of last season, when nearly all of their stars—including Rizzo—hit the injured list at one point or another.

Rizzo, 30, has already cemented himself as a Cubs icon and become one of the best first basemen in baseball since he first came to the North Side in 2012.

The three-time All-Star has amassed 217 homers and an .872 OPS in six seasons with the Cubs, winning three Gold Gloves in the process. The 2019 campaign was one of his best, despite a late-season ankle sprain. He clubbed 27 homers and posted the second-highest OPS (.924) of his career.

Rizzo went through quite the physical transformation over the offseason, reportedly losing 25 pounds. Perhaps some of the soreness is related to this transformation. Regardless, the Cubs will hope his soreness dissipates as they look to reclaim the National League Central.

Meanwhile, in Minnesota, the Twins have received some decent news on center fielder Byron Buxton.

The 26-year-old was carted off the field during Monday's intrasquad scrimmage after getting his left foot caught in the turf.

However, initial tests showed no structural damage, and MLB.com's Do-Hyoung Park reported Buxton is day-to-day after suffering a mid-foot sprain and will "continue to be evaluated in the coming days."

This is encouraging news for the Twins considering his extensive injury history. While the former No. 2 overall pick has shown plenty of potential, he has averaged just 86 games since his first full season in 2016.

Buxton missed 75 games last season due to a shoulder injury, which is unfortunate because he was having a breakout year at the plate. He slugged .513 and posted an .827 OPS in 87 games while also stealing bases and playing Gold Glove-caliber defense in center.

Minnesota would love for the Baxley, Georgia native to stay healthy for the 60-game season. He complements the rest of the Twins lineup well with his combination of speed and power, and he covers tons of ground in the outfield.

For now, though, it is likely the Twins will closely monitor Buxton's health and slowly get him back into the swing of things.

Puig Agrees One-Year Deal With Braves

Yasiel Puig is no longer a free agent.

After weeks of speculation as to his potential landing spot, the 29-year-old reached agreement on a one-year deal with the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday, per Charles Odum of the Associated Press. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported the move will not be finalized until he passes a physical.

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com noted over the weekend the Baltimore Orioles made an offer to Puig, but the former Los Angeles Dodgers star will instead get the chance to play for a contender.

The decision makes all the sense in the world for the Braves, particularly after right fielder Nick Markakis opted out earlier this month. Atlanta had prospects such as Cristian Pache and Drew Waters ready to prove themselves, and Ender Inciarte still figures to see some action given his spectacular defense.

However, Puig is the most capable bat of the bunch. He has an .823 career OPS and clubbed 24 homers last season while also stealing a career-high 19 bases.

While the Cuban-born star has garnered the reputation of someone who marches to the beat of his own drum, he has a major opportunity in Atlanta.

Not only can Puig help the Braves win a World Series, but he can also drastically improve his value with a strong season and then re-enter the market this winter with the opportunity to possibly sign a longer deal.

It would seem both sides have something to gain as they look forward to Opening Day.

