Watch Zion Williamson, Bryce Harper in Gatorade's 'Ready to Play Anything' Ad

Bill Baptist/Getty Images

It's been a long time since sports felt like business as usual in the United States amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Gatorade athletes are ready to play again. In fact, they are Ready to Play. Anything.

Gatorade launched its "Ready to Play. Anything" campaign Wednesday, which features Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper, New Orleans Pelicans sensation Zion Williamson, Washington Mystics star Elena Delle Donne, hurdler Sydney McLaughlin and Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley.

The commercial starts with Harper saying, "Time to play some baseball," with the others willing to try that and just about any other sport.

Gatorade said the campaign "offers a fun and inspiring message to athletes everywhere, encouraging them to be ready to play when their sport returns, and celebrates a shared love of all things sports—whatever it might be."

Expect the athletes involved to take to social media in the coming days to let fans know they are #ReadyToPlay.

"Baseball players, from pros to Little Leaguers, have missed the game," Harper said. "This is a new reality we're living in, but we're all ready to get back out and play again. Gatorade knows this better than anyone, and is having some fun celebrating sports by showing that athletes are willing to play just about anything at this point to get back at it."

Gatorade is ready for a return to sports.