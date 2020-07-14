Odell Beckham Jr. 'Trying to Kill,' Says His Humbleness Was Seen as 'Weakness'

David Richard/Associated Press

Nobody can accuse Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. of not being motivated heading into the 2020 campaign.

"I'm tired of playing your game," he said on The Bigger Picture (h/t ESPN). "Like me and Cam talk about, that humble s--t, when you are inside, like we are humble men ... but they've taken that humbleness as a weakness and they s--t on us. ... And for me this year, I'm trying to kill."

Whether fans consider Beckham humble or not, there was no questioning his individual greatness when he was a Pro Bowler in each of his first three years with the New York Giants. He surpassed 1,300 receiving yards and scored double-digit touchdowns in each of those three years.

However, durability was a concern when he played just four games in 2017 and 12 games in 2018. New York then traded him to the Browns prior to the 2019 campaign, and he was part of a season filled with highs and lows.

From an individual standpoint, the LSU product was still largely productive with 74 catches for 1,035 yards. Yet, his four touchdowns fell well short of his early career totals, and the Browns fell well short of massive expectations at 6-10.

What's more, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported in December that Beckham told opposing coaches to "come get me":

Cleveland did not trade the wide receiver, and expectations figure to once again be high for a franchise that has not made the playoffs since 2002 with an offense featuring Beckham, Jarvis Landry, Nick Chubb and new addition Austin Hooper at tight end.

Consistency from quarterback Baker Mayfield will likely be key after he threw 21 interceptions last year and was unable to take advantage of the head-turning talent around him on a regular basis.

At least Mayfield will know he has a top target who is ready to "kill" in 2020.