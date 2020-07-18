Greg Maddux or Roger Clemens? Ranking MLB's Top 20 Starting Pitchers of 1990s

0 of 21

JOHN BAZEMORE/Associated Press

Who's ready for some nostalgia? Over the past few weeks, we've been taking position-by-position looks at the best MLB players of the 1990s.

Up next, the starting pitchers.

Who will claim the No. 1 spot—Roger Clemens or Greg Maddux? Where will the rest of the Atlanta Braves "Big Three" rank? Who will be the biggest snub from the list of 20? Those are among the questions we set out to answer.

A player's peak performance, his statistical body of work during the 1990s and his postseason production were all taken into account.

While no single stat was the be-all and end-all in this conversation, ERA+ and WAR/100 are two important ones to know.

ERA+ is a pitcher's ERA adjusted to take into account the ballparks in which he is pitching. An ERA+ of 100 is league-average, while each number above 100 represents one percentage point better than the league average.

WAR/100 is my creation. It's a pitcher's WAR total divided by his total innings pitched and then multiplied by 100, thus giving us his WAR per 100 innings pitched. The idea is to make it easier to contextualize WAR totals across different sample sizes.

Let's kick things off with some honorable mentions.