Ranking Ken Griffey Jr., Barry Bonds and MLB's Top 25 Outfielders of the 1990s

Ronald C. Modra/Getty Images

Who's ready for some nostalgia? Over the past few weeks, we've been taking position-by-position looks at the best MLB players of the 1990s.

Up next, the outfielders.

Who will claim the No. 1 spot—Ken Griffey Jr. or Barry Bonds? Who will be the biggest snub from the list of 25? Those are among the questions we set out to answer.

A player's peak performance, his statistical body of work during the 1990s and his postseason production were all taken into account.

While no single stat was the be-all and end-all in this conversation, OPS+ and WAR/500 are two important ones to know.

OPS+ is a hitter's on-base percentage plus slugging percentage, adjusted to take into account the ballparks in which he hit. An OPS+ of 100 is league-average, while each number above 100 represents one percentage point better than the league average.

WAR/500 is my creation. It's a hitter's WAR total divided by his plate appearances and then multiplied by 500, thus giving us his WAR per 500 plate appearances. The idea is to make it easier to contextualize WAR totals across different sample sizes.

Let's kick things off with some honorable mentions.