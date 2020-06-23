Frank Thomas or Mark McGwire? Ranking MLB's Top 20 First Basemen of the 1990s

0 of 21

Focus On Sport/Getty Images

In the weeks to come, we'll be taking a position-by-position look at the best MLB players of the 1990s. Who's ready for some nostalgia?

Up first, a stacked first base position.

A player's peak performance, his full statistical body of work during the 1990s and his postseason production were all taken into account when determining the final rankings.

While no single stat was the end-all, be-all in this conversation, OPS+ and WAR/500 are two important ones to know.

OPS+ is simply a hitter's on-base percentage plus slugging percentage, adjusted to take into account the ballparks in which he is hitting. An OPS+ of 100 is league-average, while each number above 100 represents one percentage point better than the league average.

WAR/500 is a stat of my own creation. It's simply a hitter's WAR total divided by his total plate appearances then multiplied by 500, thus giving us his WAR per 500 plate appearances. The idea is to make it easier to contextualize WAR totals across different sample sizes.

Let's kick things off with some honorable mentions.