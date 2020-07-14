Unnamed NFL Coach Praises Steelers' Cam Heyward, but 'Not an Elite Athlete'

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 14, 2020

PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 15: Cameron Heyward #97 of the Pittsburgh Steelers warms up prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Heinz Field on December 15, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)
Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward has dominated the NFL over the past few years despite physical limitations.

"So technically sound that he can handle anything," one NFL defensive coach said of Heyward, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. "When he's on his technique, he can't be stopped. It's not always athlete versus athlete with him because he's so smart. He has athletic arrogance that he probably shouldn't have because he's not an elite athlete.

Heyward was named the sixth-best interior defensive lineman in the NFL in a poll of 50 league executives and team personnel, with at least one vote putting him as high as third overall.

The nine-year veteran has especially impressed in the last three seasons, earning three Pro Bowl selections and two first-team All-Pro honors in that span. 

The 31-year-old has 54 sacks in his career, with 29 coming in the past three years. He never topped 7.5 sacks in any of his first six years in the league but has at least eight in each of the last three.

Heyward has also found ways to contribute in other ways, setting a personal high with 83 tackles last year with 23 quarterback hits and six passes defended. Per Pro Football Reference, he had the seventh-highest approximate value in the NFL in 2019. 

His strength and technique help him thrive even at an advanced age, with he and J.J. Watt the only players over 30 ranked in the top 10 at the position.

There are apparent concerns about Heyward's athleticism compared to others higher in the ranking, including Aaron Donald, Chris Jones, Fletcher Cox and DeForest Buckner. Donald (4.68 seconds) and Cox (4.77 seconds) both thrived in their 40-yard dashes at the combine, while Heyward's 4.95 seconds was a step behind.

Still, the veteran continues to thrive for a Pittsburgh defense that ranked in the top five in both yards and points against in 2019.

