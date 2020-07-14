MLB Rumors: Latest Buzz on Gerrit Cole, 2020-21 Contracts and Mets Bids

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

When looking at the best pitchers in the MLB right now, it's no surprise to see Gerrit Cole make the list.

But, is the recently acquired Yankee currently the best pitcher in the league? An anonymous American League executive thinks so.

The Athletic recently put together a list ranking starting pitchers in baseball, from aces to applicants to everyone else. Cole was the first name to come up under the "aces" tier, and one AL executive detailed why Cole deserves that spot: "He is the best pitcher on the list. I don't know that you can point to a weakness, and then he does it for 200 innings. If I had to pick one pitcher for a game where I was betting my life, I would pick Gerrit."

Cole was unsurprisingly pegged as an ace by all 20 people who gave input for the rankings.

The 29-year-old spent his first five years in the majors with Pittsburgh and the following two with Houston, where he helped lead the Astros to a World Series appearance in 2019 before ultimately falling to the Nationals in Game 7.

Cole's stats from the 2019 season were unbelievable, as he finished 20-5 with an American League-leading 2.50 ERA over 33 starts. He led all leagues in strikeouts (326), ERA+ (185), and strikeouts per nine innings (13.8).

If the right-hander's impressive statistics aren't enough to convince you he's the real deal, the Yankees' confidence in him should.

In a league that has high potential for injuries and is weary of takings risk, the Yankees signed Cole to a historic contract—the fourth-largest deal in MLB history. The Athletic's Marc Craig and Andy McCullough added: "In a sport that has valued the sure thing over anything else, Cole secured a record nine-year, $324 million contract. There are fewer bigger risks than committing that many years and dollars to a pitcher. But Cole's overwhelming skills made it easy for teams to forget."

There's always the chance Cole gets hurt or something happens that affects his ability to pitch, but New York is giving him the big bucks anyway.

We have yet to see what Cole can do in New York, but with the 2020 MLB season finally starting July 23, we won't have to wait much longer.

New MLB/MLBPA Agreement

The MLB and its players' association reportedly reached an agreement on "a variety of previously unresolved issues regarding individual contracts," according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

Rosenthal noted that vesting options, bonuses, and roster bonus will be prorated during the 60-game regular season that begins July 23; however, postseason bonuses will be paid in full. Additionally, the 2021 season will still vest at full amounts.

Here are the highlights of the agreement, detailed by Rosenthal:

In the 60-game season, teams will only play their divisional opponents and those in their corresponding division in the other league.

Updates on Mets Bids

A few more famous names have joined power couple Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez in their bid to buy the Mets.

Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce, Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher and 2014 NFL Offensive Player of the Year DeMarco Murray headline the group of new investors who joined forces with Rodriguez and Lopez. Other investors include Joe Thomas, Bradley Beal and Mason Plumlee.

"Being a former athlete and having a chance to be a part of a group trying to purchase a professional team, it's pretty cool," Urlacher told ESPN on Monday. "It's especially cool to be involved with Alex. Alex is the man. You've got Kelce, Joe Thomas, DeMarco Murray. It's great to be in a group with them."

Kelce, Kansas City's star tight end, added: "This is a crazy opportunity. I had a chance to meet Alex Rodriguez a couple years ago and just told him how much of a fan I was as a kid of him. I'm very thankful for the success that I've had in the NFL, to have an opportunity like this come across the table. I couldn't think of a more unique set of people to be in charge of this."

The group's initial bid of $1.7 billion sits behind the top bid of $2 billion by hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen.

Stats courtesy of Baseball Reference.