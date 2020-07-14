NL Exec Says He Wouldn't Trust Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw in a Game 7

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Clayton Kershaw has been as dominant as any pitcher in baseball over the past decade, but current executives don't have much trust in the Los Angeles Dodgers starter.

A poll of 20 front-office personnel yielded only six who called Kershaw an "ace," per Marc Carig and Andy McCullough of The Athletic.

One National League executive said he wouldn't trust the 32-year-old in a Game 7. An American League executive believes the pitcher has lost his touch.

"It's not so much saying that he's not good anymore," the AL executive said. "It's just he's not nearly at the level that he used to be. I don't think I'd put him as a No. 1 or No. 2 in 2020."

From 2011 to '17, Kershaw earned seven All-Star selections, won three Cy Young awards, one MVP and finished in the top five of Cy Young voting each season. He won the NL ERA crown five times, with a 2.53 mark in 2012 being the worst in this stretch while still leading all MLB.

The left-hander has slowed down a bit in the past few seasons, partly because of back problems, but he remained effective in 2019 with a 16-5 record and 3.03 ERA with 189 strikeouts in 178.1 innings. He earned his eighth All-Star selection and finished eighth in Cy Young voting.

Even with Walker Buehler alongside him in the rotation, Kershaw has produced No. 1 level results. Of course, his lack of postseason success remains a stain on his legacy and a reason not to trust him in big games.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Kershaw has a 4.43 career playoff ERA, almost two runs worse than his regular-season 2.44 ERA. In 25 postseason starts, he has allowed at least four runs 10 times, including three games of at least six runs.

Last October, he allowed two runs in a blown save attempt during a Game 5 appearance against the Washington Nationals, contributing to the Dodgers' early exit in the divisional round.

Despite his past success in the regular season, there should be legitimate concern about Kershaw heading into any must-win game.