Bucs' Raymond James Stadium Reportedly to Receive $10.4M for COVID-19 Safety

Raymond James Stadium will utilize $10.4 million in federal funding for upgrades that will help reduce the spread of the coronavirus, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times

The venue is home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and USF football, and it is also currently scheduled to host the upcoming Super Bowl LV next February.

The money is set to go to more than 40 modifications, including removable seat bottoms to ensure social distancing at the stadium. There will also be sanitizing stations, touch-free toilets and other items to promote cleanliness. 

        

