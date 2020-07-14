A's Pitcher Sean Manaea: I Don't Have Much Respect for Astros After Scandal

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 14, 2020

Oakland Athletics pitcher Sean Manaea works against the Texas Rangers during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Ben Margot/Associated Press

Oakland Athletics pitcher Sean Manaea has seen firsthand how good the Houston Astros can be, but he lost respect for the players after the sign-stealing scandal.

Manaea broke down his thoughts Monday on 95.7 The Game:

"Everything they've done, the World Series title, their regular-season stats...to me it doesn't mean anything," he added.

Houston has advanced to the World Series twice in the last three seasons, winning it all in 2017, but an MLB investigation determined the team used illegal technology to steal signs from opposing pitchers. The squad also signaled to players on the field using a garbage can in the dugout.

Manaea, who is just 2-5 with a 3.48 ERA in 12 career starts against Houston, said the team was already "legit" but that the need to cheat ruined their legacy.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    MLB Summer Camp News Roundup

    Latest news on Byron Buxton injury and more ➡️

    MLB logo
    MLB

    MLB Summer Camp News Roundup

    Joe Tansey
    via Bleacher Report

    Kemp, A's fighting injustice with '+1 Effect'

    Oakland Athletics logo
    Oakland Athletics

    Kemp, A's fighting injustice with '+1 Effect'

    MLB.com
    via MLB.com

    Franklin Barreto ahead in A's second base race, competition remains

    Oakland Athletics logo
    Oakland Athletics

    Franklin Barreto ahead in A's second base race, competition remains

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo

    Franklin Barreto ahead in A's second base race, competition remains

    Oakland Athletics logo
    Oakland Athletics

    Franklin Barreto ahead in A's second base race, competition remains

    NBCS Bay Area
    via NBCS Bay Area