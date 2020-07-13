The Titan Games 2020 Results: Tyron Woodley, Hannah Teter Lose on Mount Olympus

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Tyron Woodley and Hannah Teter were dethroned in The Titan Games on Monday night to open the East region.

Woodley is a former UFC welterweight champion, but he was no match for Will Sutton, a school teacher from Trenton, North Carolina.

Capping off a generally dominant performance, Sutton made Mount Olympus look easy. He was called "Country Strong" throughout the show and demonstrated exactly why.

Sutton moved ahead of Woodley early on and didn't look back.

Teter was an Olympic gold medalist in 2006. Much like with Woodley, the skills she displayed in her sport didn't totally translate to The Titan Games as Mount Olympus proved a daunting challenge for the legendary snowboarder.

She struggled right out of the gate with the Box Flip, allowing Haley Johnson to build a lead that widened as the race unfolded. Johnson's strength advantage was evident on the Box Flip and the Ball and Chain, the latter of which has proved the great equalizer to help underdogs make up valuable time.

Instead, Johnson blew through the obstacle en route to reaching the finish line.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Johnson rolled to victory over Cynthia Gauthier in the women's qualifier, winning Chain Linked and Kick Out to complete a sweep.

In the men's qualifier, Kareem Brinson bested Sutton in Nuts and Bolts before Sutton answered back in a big way on Lunar Impact.

The key to the event is scaling the ladder first so you can build a head of steam with the sliding wall. Brinson was the second to reach the wall and was unable to mount any sort of resistance as Sutton swept him off the edge of the platform.

Sutton made quick work of Brinson in the Herculean Pull to book his ticket to Mount Olympus.

With Sutton and Johnson ascendant, Woodley and Teter will have to wait until the East regional final to have another shot at reclaiming Titan status.