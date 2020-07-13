Panthers' David Tepper Donates $567K for South Carolina Scholarship Program

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper and his wife, Nicole, set up a scholarship program through the University of South Carolina's Department of Sport and Entertainment Management that will distribute more than $567,000 over the next three years.

Four incoming freshmen will receive $10,000 per year for the term of four years. The program will focus partially on aiding first-generation students.

South Carolina president Bob Caslen issued a statement in the school's press release:

"The University of South Carolina is deeply grateful for David and Nicole Teppers leadership in supporting education excellence and opportunities across the Carolinas and here in Columbia. This transformative and generous gift will make an immediate and lasting impact on the personal and professional success of the next generation of sport and entertainment management leaders."

Tepper purchased the Panthers in July 2018, paying an NFL-record $2.3 billion. In December 2019, he paid $325 million to MLS to bring the league to Charlotte, North Carolina. The franchise is planning to join MLS in 2021.

