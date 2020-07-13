NFL Agent Rips Jimmy Graham's Contract with Bears: 'Did They Watch His Tape?'

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The Chicago Bears have been roundly criticized for giving up a draft pick in trading for Nick Foles, but one NFL agent thinks they made another egregious move this offseason.

"Did they watch his tape? That was a shocking contract to me. There's no way anybody else would've offered him that kind of money," the agent told Ben Standig of The Athletic regarding Jimmy Graham's contract.

Graham signed a two-year, $16 million contract with the Bears in March.

