NFL Agent Rips Jimmy Graham's Contract with Bears: 'Did They Watch His Tape?'July 13, 2020
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press
The Chicago Bears have been roundly criticized for giving up a draft pick in trading for Nick Foles, but one NFL agent thinks they made another egregious move this offseason.
"Did they watch his tape? That was a shocking contract to me. There's no way anybody else would've offered him that kind of money," the agent told Ben Standig of The Athletic regarding Jimmy Graham's contract.
Graham signed a two-year, $16 million contract with the Bears in March.
This article will be updated to provide more information soon.
