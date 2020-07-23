Ranking the 7 Most Surprising Super Bowl Teams of the 2000s

0 of 8

JEFF HAYNES/Getty Images

Twenty Super Bowls have taken place this century, and most of the teams from those games were widely expected to reach that pinnacle.

Altogether, 78 percent of this century's Super Bowl finalists had first-round byes, while 90 percent were division winners during the regular season.

But there have been some major surprises—some of whom were lower seeds that overachieved in the playoffs, others of whom put together dazzling seasons out of nowhere.

These seven Super Bowl teams overcame expectations more than any of the others since 2000.